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Ex-Ohio State WRs Bash Buckeyes, Ryan Day

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks out of the tunnel before the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Curtis Samuel hadn’t made a post on X since 2023 — back when it was still called Twitter.

But the performance put on by the Ohio State Buckeyes in Saturday’s loss to Oregon — OSU’s second consecutive double-digit loss — made Samuel decide that he needed to chime in.

Whether or not he still had the app on his phone we’ll never know, but Samuel had last made an actual post in June of 2023. Day and the Buckeyes inspired him to make three on Saturday night.

And Samuel wasn’t alone — another former Ohio State receiver star, Michael Thomas, used X to voice his frustration on Saturday night, too. There have certainly been more positive moments for the Buckeyes than these.

Curtis Samuel on Ohio State

Oregon v Ohio State
GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with the referees during a timeout in the second quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Samuel, a long-time NFL receiver out of Ohio State, made three posts on X on Saturday.

The first was short and sweet:

The next called out the program’s culture:

And Samuel also weighed in on one of his favorite recent recruits, Legend Bey:

Those are just the opinions of one former player, but they’re certainly notable.

Michael Thomas on Ohio State

GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes follows game-play during the second quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Thomas, the former New Orleans Saints star, also had some things to say about his former program, using four posts on X to get his points across.

First, he weighed in positively on the fact that Jeremiah Smith had a good day despite the struggles:

Then, Thomas quoted Samuel’s post about getting bullied with this:

Then he spoke about this in the context of Ohio State:

And finally, he trashed OSU offensive coordinator Arthur Smith:

It’s clear that Buckeyes nation will be wanting some kind of a change after tough losses in back-to-back weeks likely knocked them out of College Football Playoff contention.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Ohio State WRs Bash Buckeyes, Ryan Day

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