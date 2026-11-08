Ex-Ohio State WRs Bash Buckeyes, Ryan Day

Curtis Samuel hadn’t made a post on X since 2023 — back when it was still called Twitter.

But the performance put on by the Ohio State Buckeyes in Saturday’s loss to Oregon — OSU’s second consecutive double-digit loss — made Samuel decide that he needed to chime in.

Whether or not he still had the app on his phone we’ll never know, but Samuel had last made an actual post in June of 2023. Day and the Buckeyes inspired him to make three on Saturday night.

And Samuel wasn’t alone — another former Ohio State receiver star, Michael Thomas, used X to voice his frustration on Saturday night, too. There have certainly been more positive moments for the Buckeyes than these.

Curtis Samuel on Ohio State

Samuel, a long-time NFL receiver out of Ohio State, made three posts on X on Saturday.

The first was short and sweet:

This is horrible smh — Curtis Samuel (@CurtisSamuel4__) November 7, 2026

The next called out the program’s culture:

Can’t allow a team to come in the shoe and be the bully that’s unacceptable and for sure not the culture — Curtis Samuel (@CurtisSamuel4__) November 7, 2026

And Samuel also weighed in on one of his favorite recent recruits, Legend Bey:

Last thing you telling me Legend Bey isn’t good enough to get offensive snaps in meaningful parts of the game? I think the kid is super talented 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Curtis Samuel (@CurtisSamuel4__) November 8, 2026

Those are just the opinions of one former player, but they’re certainly notable.

Michael Thomas on Ohio State

Thomas, the former New Orleans Saints star, also had some things to say about his former program, using four posts on X to get his points across.

First, he weighed in positively on the fact that Jeremiah Smith had a good day despite the struggles:

Happy Jeremiah got his 100 and TD he deserves it. Always plays to the standard of a Buckeye. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 8, 2026

Then, Thomas quoted Samuel’s post about getting bullied with this:

Disrespectful 🤦‍♂️ — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 8, 2026

Then he spoke about this in the context of Ohio State:

We don’t sign up at Ohio State to lose back to back like that — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 8, 2026

And finally, he trashed OSU offensive coordinator Arthur Smith:

Now that I think about it we use to whoop on Arthur Smith in New Orleans — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 8, 2026

It’s clear that Buckeyes nation will be wanting some kind of a change after tough losses in back-to-back weeks likely knocked them out of College Football Playoff contention.