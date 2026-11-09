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Ohio State’s Ryan Day Under Fire for Terrible Reason

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks out of the tunnel before the game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost on Saturday to the Oregon Ducks. It was their third defeat of the season, likely knocking them entirely out of the College Football Playoff race.

After the defeat, OSU head coach Ryan Day has caught plenty of heat, some of it deserved.

But some of the hate for Day has come for a reason that’s really hard to justify.

Fans are mad that Day watched his son play high school football the night before the game. Let’s break it down.

Oregon v Ohio State
GettyCOLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks with the referees during a timeout in the second quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The facts are this: Day went to Massillon High School in northeast Ohio on Friday night, reportedly by plane, to watch a high school football game.

Day’s son RJ is the senior starting quarterback for Columbus St. Francis de Sales, and RJ’s team was playing at the storied Massillon program on Friday in the regional quarterfinal round of the OHSAA postseason.

The game had the potential to be the last one RJ ever played in high school before he goes off to be a quarterback elsewhere in the Big Ten at Northwestern.

Day was captured in photographs on the sideline wearing a purple sweatshirt, the color of St. Francis deSales.

It ended up not being a good night for the visitors — they lost 48-0 and got only two first downs against a team that will compete for a state championship.

Day then made it back to Columbus to make final preparations for Saturday afternoon’s game.

Some fans were making posts like this on social media:

Other fans were on that train, but a lot recognized the reality of the situation, too.

Ryan Day Justified

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 7: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes follows game-play during the second quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) 

The reality is that no one should be blaming Day for going to watch his son play.

One person who thinks that Day is justified: Massillon’s head coach, Nate Moore:

There’s so much that Ohio State can be criticized for in recent weeks.

Day going to watch his son play his final high school game? That’s an entirely unfair thing to critique. Plenty of other coaches would’ve done the exact same thing, and even in the pressure cooker that is Ohio State, it’s fair for Day to simply be a dad once in a while.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ohio State’s Ryan Day Under Fire for Terrible Reason

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