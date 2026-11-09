Ohio State Fires Coach After Oregon Loss

Ryan Day didn’t waste much time to make changes.

No, the Ohio State Buckeyes haven’t fired their head football coach — but one key member of their staff has been sent packing after the Saturday loss to Oregon.

There could be more moves to come, but as of Monday morning, at least one of Ohio State’s coordinators is out the door.

Ohio State Fires Coordinator

Ohio State has fired special teams coordinator Robby Discher, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The news broke first thing Monday morning, but it seems likely that the move had already been decided upon at some point over the weekend.

Discher wasn’t solely to blame for the Buckeyes’ loss to the Ducks, but there was one pivotal moment that the special teams was involved in, and there have been other struggles in recent weeks.

Ohio State Special Teams Struggles

Ohio State’s most glaring special teams error in recent weeks came against Oregon on Saturday.

Before the Ducks had pulled fully away with 38 unanswered points, the Buckeyes defense had gotten a stop — but it was short-lived, because Oregon pulled off a fake punt that totally fooled Ohio State and had a pass catcher left wide open for a first down.

Ohio State has struggled in other moments, too. In their previous loss at USC, they allowed a 44-yard punt return where the Buckeyes simply failed to contain the return man.

“That was a disaster, that whole play, to put it kindly,” Day said after the USC loss.

Special teams is one of those areas that a juggernaut often doesn’t have to worry about too heavily as they blow other teams out. But all of a sudden this season, Ohio State is in close games — and has three losses. The little things on special teams become vitally important.

Day has spoken candidly in the past about knowing that Ohio State’s special teams needed to improve and also knowing that there have still been struggles even this season.

That resulted in a coordinator change, and there could be more shakeup to come.