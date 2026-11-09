Ohio State’s Legend Bey Hints at Transfer Decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes are at major risk of losing some serious talent.

Ohio State isn’t used to losing three games in a season. Winning often cures all ills, but losing can turn things ugly.

And with the loss to Oregon on Saturday, the Buckeyes seem to be out of College Football Playoff contention much before would’ve been expected of them.

When QB Julian Sayin got hurt against Indiana, it sent the season in a downward spiral that true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey and the players around him haven’t been able to rescue.

In modern college football, disappointment like this leads to changes.

Ohio State has already dismissed its special teams coordinator, and that’s notable, but it won’t be the biggest shift to come.

The Buckeyes are going to have talented players heading to the transfer portal. The exact guys who will leave aren’t known yet.

But fans have started reading the tea leaves. And it sure looks like Legend Bey is a guy who could be gone.

Legend Bey Transfer Hint

College football fans will happily read into a cryptic post on an athlete’s Instagram story.

That’s what they’re doing with Bey, who posted lyrics that include, “It’s gon’ hurt to let you go.” The song he shared was called Mainstay, and it’s by Rod Wave.

He posted the lyrics on an Instagram story slide that included three pictures of Bey playing for Ohio State.

Does it have to mean something? No. Could it? Sure.

Bey might just like that song, or he might be sending a message that his time at Ohio State is running short.

Legend Bey Recruiting

Legend Bey was a four-star recruit from Mesquite, Texas.

He signed with Ohio State on Dec. 22, 2025 — and he was listed on the always-intriguing “Athlete” recruiting board rather than a specific position.

Bey had some controversy when he flipped to Ohio State from Tennessee, then back to Tennessee, then back to Ohio State in what was believed to be some family-driven controversy.

The saga ended, at least then, with Bey signing with the Buckeyes.

It’s not clear, though, that Bey will be continuing his college career at Ohio State for a whole lot longer.