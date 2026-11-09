Ohio State 4-Star Recruit Makes Decision After Oregon Loss

The Ohio State Buckeyes welcomed a few dozen recruits to The ‘Shoe on Saturday for their clash with the Oregon Ducks.

They didn’t put on the best show for those prospects, including players who are already committed.

A season like this for Ohio State — three losses for a program that hasn’t struggled like this in more than a decade — can change the vibes around commitments.

Other programs will start circling, nudging recruits to suggest that maybe the grass is greener elsewhere.

Ohio State, meanwhile, has to keep making the case even to their commits that Columbus is the best place for them.

On that front, the Buckeyes got a bit of good news on Sunday about one committed recruit who was at the Oregon game.

Caden Moss Talks Ohio State Commitment

Cade Moss is a four-star offensive lineman from Jackson, Mississippi.

He was one of the recruiting bunch that was in attendance on Saturday.

And by Sunday, Moss was already affirming that he isn’t changing his mind about his commitment.

This is what Buckeyes writer Mick Walker shared on X:

NEW: Ohio State OL commit Caden Moss was in the Shoe on Saturday. And despite the loss, he’s not going anywhere 🔒 “Trust the process and have ultimate faith in the coaching staff.” Story: https://t.co/IN8mdFcjXe https://t.co/8TWMHxhDKA — Mick Walker (@mickdwalker) November 8, 2026

Moss then chimed in with a post that just shared a pair of nut emojis — looking like Buckeyes:

🌰🌰 — Caden Moss (@Caden__moss) November 8, 2026

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Moss appears not to be wavering in his college plans.

Caden Moss Offers

Of note: Moss does also have an Oregon offer. He even took an official visit to Eugene in May.

But he didn’t pick the Ducks. He picked the Buckeyes. And it appears that choice still means something for Moss.

His other official visits were to the SEC: Kentucky, LSU and Tennessee.

You can bet those schools will be touching base with Moss now, just in case. These days, recruits are only committed until proven otherwise.

Moss has said the right things about Ohio State, and the Buckeyes will feel happy about that. They’ll still have to clean things up a little bit to avoid any major recruiting losses.