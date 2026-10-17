Why Ja’Kobi Jackson Isn’t Playing Today for Ohio State Behind Bo Jackson

The Ohio State Buckeyes have relied this season upon two running backs with the last name Jackson.

But when they play Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington in one of the biggest games the Hoosiers have ever played, they won’t have their usual tandem of Bo Jackson and Ja’Kobi Jackson, no relation.

Is Bo Jackson Playing Today?

Bo Jackson is active and healthy on Saturday, yes.

The Buckeyes didn’t go to the run very early in the game, though, so it was a slow start.

Jackson broke out as a true freshman last year and is having a decent follow-up season as a sophomore.

But no, he’s not related to the legendary two-sport athlete who shares his name. Bo Jackson’s real first name is Lamar, but he’s also not related to the Baltimore Ravens QB.

Why Isn’t Ja’Kobi Jackson Playing Today?

Ja’Kobi Jackson is out on Saturday against Indiana due to an injury.

This Jackson had started Ohio State’s last two games, but he was limping after their win over Maryland on Saturday.

Ohio State was out ahead of his, ruling out Ja’Kobi on their Wednesday injury report.

This season, Ja’Kobi has a team-high six rushing touchdowns to go with 354 yards on 59 runs.

Ja’Kobi has been an awesome story. He was unranked as a recruit and began his college career at Coahoma Community College. He used his strong play there to earn a chance with the Florida Gators. And then before this season, Ja’Kobi transferred to play for the Buckeyes.

He joined the returning phenom, Bo Jackson, who has run for 460 yards and four TDs.

“It is going to be a huge challenge,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said this week about running against Indiana. “They do an excellent job up front on defense. Their defensive line is one of the biggest challenges we’ll have all season, so we’ve got to have a great week of preparation.”

Ohio State RB Depth Chart

The Buckeyes will have Bo Jackson getting a lion’s share of the work on Saturday at Indiana.

They’ll have to give someone else some work, though, and it seems like it’ll have to be Legend Bey.

Bey has run 12 times for 50 yards on the season entering Saturday.