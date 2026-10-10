Texas Urged to Make Steve Sarkisian Change After Oklahoma Loss

The Texas Longhorns took a major blow to their College Football Playoff standing on Saturday, losing to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners in a game that has some calling for a change at the top.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian faces criticism for his approach to the game, with Texas struggling on both sides of the ball. Some noted Sarkisian’s history of struggles in big moments, suggesting the team could make a change.

Steve Sarkisian Urged to Give Up Play-Calling After Loss

While many fans acknowledged it would not be feasible for Texas to part ways with Sarkisian — they would owe him a massive $55 million buyout this year — some suggested the team could modify his duties.

“A blocked point for a TD. A big missed FG,” one fan noted in a post on X. “Special teams bite Sarkisian & Texas in another big game. Will this be the loss that ultimately makes Sark give up play calling & focus on all the details? It’s virtually impossible to be a play-caller & lead a big time CFB program.”

Reporter Jeff Beachum noted that Sarkisian made a series of bad calls that led to the 27-24 loss to the Sooners.

“You had 1st and goal with a chance to go up 14 at half. You settle for a FG,” Beachum wrote in a post on X. “You had the ball starting the second half, up 10, with a chance to put the game away. You punt FOUR straight times. 3/14 on 3rd down. 8 punts. At what point does Steve Sarkisian look in the mirror and realize he’s the one holding this team back.”

Analysts Lament Texas Loss

Reporter CJ Vogel put Saturday’s loss into context, saying it might be the worst of Sarkisian’s tenure as head coach.

“May appear to be a knee-jerk reaction, but that was the worst loss Texas has suffered under Sarkisian,” Vogel shared in a post on X. “An undermanned, undertalented Oklahoma team just won a game they had no business winning because Texas could not get out of their own way for 60 straight minutes. Blocked punt for a TD, pick-six, INT negated to penalty, an INT throw under 0:30 left. Just abysmally executed and coached the entire way through.”