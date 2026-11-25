Landing quarterback Rocco Marriott was one of the biggest recruiting wins that Scott Frost has had as the head coach of the UCF Knights. The highest-ranked quarterback recruit in program history, the plan was never to start him right away, but that hasn’t stopped Frost from getting him in on certain packages.

In recent weeks, Marriott has come in for several short-yardage packages. There, Marriott has typically been used as a power rusher. Not many of those have been particularly successful, though. In the win against Iowa State, he had 4 carries for 1 yard.

A major problem seemed to be that the plays were telegraphed when Marriott was on the field. In turn, there was plenty of frustration coming from UCF fans about just how Frost and the Knights were using him.

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost Explained the Usage of Rocco Marriott

Because of the frustration that some fans felt about how UCF used Marriott, it came up when Frost met with the media ahead of next week’s game against Colorado. There, Frost was vague about the logic behind his usage.

“You want me to give you the game plan and everything? I mean, maybe after,” Frost said. “No, Rocco is a really good player. We’re excited about him and his future, and it’s great to get him on the field.”

Marriott was given a .9020 composite ranking by 247 Sports. That was good enough to make him the 23rd-ranked quarterback in that recruiting cycle. Rivals, meanwhile, had Marriott as a four-star recruit and the 20th-ranked quarterback in the country. It also made him the highest-ranked quarterback recruit in program history.

While UCF has had packages for Marriott, he’s not the backup. When Alonza Barnett was injured, it was Keyone Jenkins who took his place. Presumably, if there was another injury for Barnett to work through, it would be Jenkins who came in.

“There’s other teams in the league. We played a team the week before that motions their quarterback out of the backfield. I think everybody knows they’re going to run there, too. There’s definitely got to be a threat of other things anytime you do stuff like that, and we’ll make sure that happens,” Frost said.

In limited playing time this season, Marriott has carried the ball 11 times for 78 yards and 1 touchdown. He’s yet to throw a pass.

Scott Frost is Thankful to be at UCF

Just ahead of Thanksgiving, Scott Frost got UCF bowl eligible. It’s their first time being bowl eligible since 2023, and in a season where Frost has seen his team take some major strides forward, there’s plenty of reason to be thankful.

“What am I thankful for? My faith, first and foremost, my wife and kids,” Scott Frost said. “It’s a blessing to have what we have.”

Now in his second tenure as the head coach at UCF, Frost has battled some ups and downs in his career. That included a very difficult tenure at Nebraska. So, being back in a place where he’s comfortable professionally makes a major difference.

“I’m thankful to be at UCF. I have a blast coaching here, and I’m thankful for the players we have in the program. We’ve got good guys,” Frost said.