USC-Indiana Betting Line Movement Raises QB Injury Concern

The USC and Indiana college football betting line moved dramatically on Wednesday afternoon.

On one sportsbook, it moved by as much as four points, from a touchdown IU favorite to 11-point Hoosiers edge. So what’s going on with the Trojans?

That’s what a whole lot of people want to find out.

USC-Indiana Betting Line Movement

There were a lot of posts on social media questioning what was going on.

The betting community seemed to first notice when the line moved to Indiana favored by 7 to Indiana favored by 9 in quick fashion on Wednesday midday.

After all, what would move a line by that much in the middle of a Wednesday?

And then it moved a few more points.

It got everyone talking, and there was one possibility that concerned folks more than any other.

Is USC QB Jayden Maiava Injured?

To be clear, there’s no news out there that says Maiava is hurt.

It’s just the possibility that folks have suggested based on such a dramatic line movement.

Almost nothing could move a line this much other than a quarterback injury that some sharps know about ahead of time.

Only explanation is a big USC injury that isn’t public yet. That’s “Maiava is out” kind of movement. https://t.co/KGwkwmMl6H — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) November 11, 2026

Some on social media are suggesting that some gambling commentators had just suggested to wager on IU and that the line may have moved because of that — but the reported four points or so is a heck of a lot to move on such a recommendation.

The Big Ten’s first availability report comes out Wednesday night. That should shed a little light on if this is injury-related — and if it isn’t, the college football world will wait to see how this progresses from here.