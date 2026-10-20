Xander Schauffele’s TGL Future in Question After Major Roster Announcement

Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele’s future in TGL is uncertain following the league’s announcement of its team rosters for the 2027 season.

Schauffele, who has represented New York Golf Club since the league’s inaugural campaign in 2025, was notably absent from the team’s newly announced five-player roster on Tuesday, October 20.

New York’s lineup will feature Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Young, Alex Fitzpatrick and Ben Griffin, leaving Schauffele without a place on the team he has represented for the past two seasons.

The development comes as TGL undergoes significant changes ahead of its third season, including the addition of a seventh franchise, expanded rosters and the league’s first player trade.

Although Schauffele’s absence is confirmed by the new lineup, neither the circumstances of his departure from New York nor his future involvement with TGL have been publicly established.

Xander Schauffele Missing From New York Golf Club’s 2027 Roster

Schauffele was among the original stars who joined TGL when the technology-driven golf league launched in January 2025.

In April 2024, the PGA Tour announced New York Golf Club’s original roster, featuring Schauffele alongside Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Young.

The team, which is owned by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen through Cohen Private Ventures, quickly established itself as one of the league’s more competitive franchises.

New York reached the inaugural TGL championship series in 2025 before falling to Atlanta Drive GC.

The club remained competitive throughout the 2026 season but ultimately fell short of another appearance in the finals.

Schauffele captured both the PGA Championship and Open Championship in 2024, establishing himself among the world’s elite golfers.

Now, heading into the 2026-27 season, he is missing from the roster entirely.

Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Young will return, while Alex Fitzpatrick and Ben Griffin have been added to fill the team’s five available positions.

The announcement raises questions about why New York did not retain Schauffele and whether he might return to TGL in another capacity.

However, no confirmed explanation has emerged regarding his absence.

TGL’s Major Expansion Brings Significant Roster Changes for 2027

Schauffele’s absence comes during an unusually active offseason for TGL.

According to TGL’s official explanation of its 2027 roster process, the league expanded from six teams to seven with the addition of Motor City Golf Club.

The new franchise has already made headlines by adding five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, who will join rising star Jackson Koivun and several other players.

TGL also expanded its team rosters from four players to five, providing clubs with additional lineup flexibility.

Each returning franchise was permitted to retain up to four players from its 2026 roster before selecting additional golfers from an available player pool.

The retention process was followed by a series of player selections, with Motor City receiving the first pick in each round as the expansion franchise.

Under those rules, New York had the option to retain Schauffele for the 2027 season.

TGL’s 2027 season is scheduled to begin December 27, giving the league and its teams just over two months to prepare for the new campaign.

Whether Schauffele returns to the competition in the future remains an unanswered question following one of TGL’s most significant offseason announcements.