Nate Oats Sends Strong Message About Alabama Basketball Despite 111-93 Win Over Furman

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team put together an impressive offensive performance Thursday night, defeating Furman 111-93 in an exhibition matchup. However, head coach Nate Oats made it clear afterward that he was far from satisfied with everything he saw.

While Alabama showcased its offensive firepower with six players scoring in double figures, the Crimson Tide also exposed concerning weaknesses on defense.

After the exhibition win, Oats praised several newcomers but sent a clear message about what Alabama must improve before the regular season begins.

“Our defense has really got a long ways to go,” Oats said. “But the good thing is, it’s still pretty early. We’ve got plenty of time before we play a game that counts on the record. Our guys will get better.”

For an Alabama program with championship aspirations, the offensive production was encouraging. However, Oats understands that scoring alone will not be enough against the nation’s top competition.

Nate Oats Identifies Alabama Basketball’s Biggest Concern

Despite scoring 111 points, Alabama’s defensive performance was the biggest takeaway from Thursday night’s exhibition.

The Crimson Tide surrendered 93 points to Furman, and Oats specifically pointed to defensive rebounding and perimeter defense as areas requiring immediate attention.

“We’ve got to get everybody on the team significantly better on defense, and particularly the defensive glass,” Oats said. “We gave up too many O-boards, too many threes.”

Oats also credited Furman for providing a difficult early test, noting that the Paladins’ offensive execution helped expose Alabama’s weaknesses.

The good news for the Crimson Tide is that there is still time to correct those issues before the games begin counting toward the team’s record.

However, Alabama’s defensive struggles will undoubtedly be something worth monitoring as the season approaches.

Alabama’s Freshmen Make Strong First Impression Against Furman

While Alabama struggled defensively, Oats had plenty of reasons to be encouraged by the performances of his freshmen.

Cole, Qayden and Tarris each made significant contributions in their first opportunity to compete against another team.

Cole finished with 14 points and provided an early offensive spark when Alabama struggled to establish a rhythm. Oats also highlighted his defensive impact, noting that the team’s defensive efficiency was at its best with Cole on the floor.

Qayden added 17 points while taking on additional point guard responsibilities due to Alabama’s limited depth at the position.

With Aden Holloway serving a five-game suspension and Anderson Diaz sidelined by an elbow injury, Qayden was forced to play out of position for stretches.

Oats was particularly pleased with how the freshman handled the responsibility, committing just two turnovers in 26 minutes.

Meanwhile, Tarris delivered one of the night’s most impressive performances, finishing with 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

His activity also earned him Alabama’s hard hat award.

The offensive production was balanced throughout the roster, with Amari leading the Crimson Tide with 19 points. Brandon Garrison added 15 points in just 16 minutes, while London chipped in 10.

For Oats, the performances of his younger players were among the most encouraging developments from Thursday’s exhibition.

Nate Oats Provides Updates on Anderson Diaz and Aden Holloway

Alabama’s point guard depth remains a concern heading into the regular season.

Oats revealed that Anderson Diaz is expected to miss approximately a month after suffering an elbow injury.

“He hurt his elbow, I think he’s probably out a month or so, give or take,” Oats said.

The injury will not require surgery, but Diaz will need rehabilitation before returning to the court.

Oats expressed disappointment for Diaz, particularly because Holloway’s suspension would have created an opportunity for him to earn significant minutes.

Meanwhile, Oats confirmed that Alabama has no plans to reduce Holloway’s five-game suspension.

“His suspension is gonna be those five games, that’s what it is,” Oats said. “We’re not gonna come off that.”

Oats also praised Holloway for his work over the past several months and his efforts to meet the requirements for returning to the program.

With Alabama temporarily shorthanded at point guard, the development of players capable of handling additional ball-handling responsibilities will be particularly important.

Brandon Garrison Shows Encouraging Offensive Development

Another positive development for Alabama was the offensive performance of Brandon Garrison.

The veteran big man scored 15 points in just 16 minutes, including a successful three-point attempt.

Oats praised Garrison’s improved shooting while also highlighting an underrated aspect of his offensive game.

“He’s maybe the best passing big I’ve ever coached, he can really pass,” Oats said.

According to Oats, Garrison has worked extensively on his perimeter shooting, and Alabama hopes to utilize his passing ability more frequently this season.

Garrison’s limited playing time was also precautionary, with Alabama’s training staff recommending that he not return after a second-half stint.

Oats additionally confirmed that Collins Onyejiaka was fully cleared to participate Thursday night but did not play because of the matchup against Furman’s perimeter-oriented big men.

The Crimson Tide has several skilled frontcourt players capable of stretching the floor, which could make Alabama’s offense particularly difficult to defend.

Still, Oats emphasized that the entire group must become more effective on the glass.

Ultimately, Thursday’s exhibition offered Alabama fans an encouraging glimpse of the team’s offensive potential.

But if the Crimson Tide hopes to reach its ceiling this season, Oats has already identified the biggest challenge standing in its way.

Improving defensively will be just as important as maintaining Alabama’s explosive offensive production.