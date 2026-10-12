Hi, Subscriber

Pat McAfee Breaks Silence on Controversial Georgia-Alabama Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Texas v Tennessee
Getty
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 26: College Gameday analyst Pat Mcafee reacts prior to the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 26, 2026 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The biggest game of the weekend took place in college football on Saturday night when the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs outlasted the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide 20-17 in Tuscaloosa.

Like many games this season, it ended with some controversy after officials declined to throw a flag for what appeared to be pass interference on a deep throw by Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell.

That turned out to be Alabama’s final drive. Russell was sacked out of field goal range, and an unnecessary roughness penalty by the Crimson Tide defense gave Georgia the first down it needed to put the game away.

Check it out:

Pat McAfee Comments on Georgia-Alabama Game

While he didn’t have much to say about the final play on Monday, ESPN’s Pat McAfee discussed the game during the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

“College football had a hell of a weekend with an absolute banger down in Tuscaloosa that I got to watch from the Saban suite. It was an honor to meet everybody down there,” McAfee said. “This Georgia Bulldogs team was untested coming into this game. Alabama obviously had a couple of big-time wins.

“This one came down to the wire. It was a dogfight, how everybody predicted. Maybe a missed call in the end zone kind of changes some stuff on the pass interference, but Gunner Stockton makes some huge throws that I don’t think we would’ve seen in the past, and Kirby gets a win for Georgia in Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2007.”

Kalen DeBoer Takes the High Road After Controversial Finish

Although Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was irate with the referees on the sideline after they declined to throw a flag. He took the high road during his postgame press conference.

“I mean, we can’t put the game in that situation where the officials come into play,” DeBoer said after the game. “And so, we just got to control the thing we can control.”

Alabama faces a quick turnaround this weekend as it travels to Knoxville to take on the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers. The Crimson Tide remain ranked No. 6 heading into the matchup.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

Pat McAfee Breaks Silence on Controversial Georgia-Alabama Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x