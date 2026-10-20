Alabama Basketball Announces Full 2026-27 Schedule With Tipoff Times, TV Channels

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team has finalized its television broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 season, giving fans a complete look at when and where they can watch Nate Oats’ squad throughout the upcoming campaign.
The No. 20 Crimson Tide will once again receive significant national television exposure, with 15 games currently scheduled to air on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. Another nine contests are slated for SEC Network, while additional games will be available on SEC Network+ and Peacock.
Alabama’s challenging schedule includes matchups against nine teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25, beginning with a Dec. 2 road showdown against No. 14 Miami.
The non-conference slate features several marquee matchups, including Baylor in the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas on Nov. 24, Houston in New York City on Dec. 8, and St. John’s in Birmingham on Dec. 12.
SEC play will bring plenty of intriguing matchups to Coleman Coliseum, including home games against Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt.
Below is the complete Alabama basketball 2026-27 schedule, including tipoff times and television information. All times are Central.
Alabama Basketball 2026-27 Schedule: Tipoff Times and TV Channels
November 2026
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Nov. 3
|Sam Houston
|6:30 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Nov. 6
|Arkansas State
|6:30 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Nov. 9
|Oakland
|6:30 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Nov. 13
|Seton Hall
|8 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Nov. 17
|Kennesaw State
|6:30 p.m.
|SEC Network+
|Nov. 24
|vs. Baylor (Las Vegas)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Nov. 26
|vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State (Las Vegas)
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov. 27
|vs. TBD (Las Vegas)
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov. 28
|Players Era championship (if necessary)
|TBD
|TBD
December 2026
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Dec. 2
|at Miami
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dec. 8
|vs. Houston (New York City)
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dec. 12
|vs. St. John’s (Birmingham)
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Dec. 16
|at South Florida
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Dec. 21
|at Iowa (Des Moines)
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Dec. 29
|Samford
|9 p.m.
|SEC Network
January 2027
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Jan. 2
|at Mississippi State
|5 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Jan. 5
|LSU
|6 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Jan. 9
|at Arkansas
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Jan. 13
|Ole Miss
|8 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Jan. 16
|Florida
|1 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Jan. 20
|at South Carolina
|5 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Jan. 23
|Oklahoma
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Jan. 26
|at Missouri
|8 p.m.
|ESPN
|Jan. 30
|Auburn
|5 or 5:30 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2
February 2027
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Feb. 6
|at Kentucky
|1 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Feb. 9
|at Texas
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Feb. 13
|Arkansas
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Feb. 16
|Mississippi State
|8 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Feb. 20
|at Tennessee
|1 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Feb. 23
|at Texas A&M
|8 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Feb. 27
|Vanderbilt
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN/ESPN2
March 2027
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV
|March 3
|Georgia
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|March 6
|at Auburn
|5 p.m.
|SEC Network
Note: All tipoff times are Central and subject to change. Additional television assignments and tipoff times for the Players Era tournament will be announced later.
Key Games on Alabama’s 2026-27 Basketball Schedule
Alabama will face one of the nation’s more challenging schedules as Oats looks to position the Crimson Tide for another NCAA Tournament appearance.
The non-conference portion features several opportunities for Alabama to make an early statement, particularly during a December stretch that includes Miami, Houston, and St. John’s in consecutive games.
Conference play will present its own challenges, highlighted by the annual rivalry with Auburn.
The Crimson Tide will host the Tigers at Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 30 before traveling to Auburn for the regular-season finale on March 6.
Other notable SEC matchups include a Jan. 16 home contest against Florida, a Feb. 6 road trip to Kentucky, and a Feb. 20 visit to Tennessee.
With numerous nationally televised games and a challenging collection of opponents, Alabama fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch the Crimson Tide throughout the 2026-27 season.
Alabama Basketball Announces Full 2026-27 Schedule With Tipoff Times, TV Channels