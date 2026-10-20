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Alabama Basketball Announces Full 2026-27 Schedule With Tipoff Times, TV Channels

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: Head coach Nate Oats of the Alabama Crimson Tide cuts the net after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Clemson Tigers 89-82 in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Crypto.com Arena on March 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team has finalized its television broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 season, giving fans a complete look at when and where they can watch Nate Oats’ squad throughout the upcoming campaign.

The No. 20 Crimson Tide will once again receive significant national television exposure, with 15 games currently scheduled to air on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU. Another nine contests are slated for SEC Network, while additional games will be available on SEC Network+ and Peacock.

Alabama’s challenging schedule includes matchups against nine teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25, beginning with a Dec. 2 road showdown against No. 14 Miami.

The non-conference slate features several marquee matchups, including Baylor in the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas on Nov. 24, Houston in New York City on Dec. 8, and St. John’s in Birmingham on Dec. 12.

SEC play will bring plenty of intriguing matchups to Coleman Coliseum, including home games against Florida, Auburn, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt.

Below is the complete Alabama basketball 2026-27 schedule, including tipoff times and television information. All times are Central.

Alabama Basketball 2026-27 Schedule: Tipoff Times and TV Channels

November 2026

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
Nov. 3 Sam Houston 6:30 p.m. SEC Network+
Nov. 6 Arkansas State 6:30 p.m. SEC Network+
Nov. 9 Oakland 6:30 p.m. SEC Network+
Nov. 13 Seton Hall 8 p.m. SEC Network
Nov. 17 Kennesaw State 6:30 p.m. SEC Network+
Nov. 24 vs. Baylor (Las Vegas) 9 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 26 vs. Gonzaga/Kansas State (Las Vegas) TBD TBD
Nov. 27 vs. TBD (Las Vegas) TBD TBD
Nov. 28 Players Era championship (if necessary) TBD TBD

December 2026

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
Dec. 2 at Miami 8:15 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 8 vs. Houston (New York City) 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 12 vs. St. John’s (Birmingham) 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Dec. 16 at South Florida 6 p.m. ESPN2
Dec. 21 at Iowa (Des Moines) 6 p.m. Peacock
Dec. 29 Samford 9 p.m. SEC Network

January 2027

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
Jan. 2 at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 5 LSU 6 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 9 at Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 13 Ole Miss 8 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 16 Florida 1 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
Jan. 20 at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 23 Oklahoma 7:30 p.m. SEC Network
Jan. 26 at Missouri 8 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 30 Auburn 5 or 5:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2

February 2027

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
Feb. 6 at Kentucky 1 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 9 at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 13 Arkansas 7 p.m. ESPN2
Feb. 16 Mississippi State 8 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 20 at Tennessee 1 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 23 at Texas A&M 8 p.m. SEC Network
Feb. 27 Vanderbilt 7:30 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2

March 2027

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
March 3 Georgia 6 p.m. ESPN2/ESPNU
March 6 at Auburn 5 p.m. SEC Network

Note: All tipoff times are Central and subject to change. Additional television assignments and tipoff times for the Players Era tournament will be announced later.

Key Games on Alabama’s 2026-27 Basketball Schedule

Alabama will face one of the nation’s more challenging schedules as Oats looks to position the Crimson Tide for another NCAA Tournament appearance.

The non-conference portion features several opportunities for Alabama to make an early statement, particularly during a December stretch that includes Miami, Houston, and St. John’s in consecutive games.

Conference play will present its own challenges, highlighted by the annual rivalry with Auburn.

The Crimson Tide will host the Tigers at Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 30 before traveling to Auburn for the regular-season finale on March 6.

Other notable SEC matchups include a Jan. 16 home contest against Florida, a Feb. 6 road trip to Kentucky, and a Feb. 20 visit to Tennessee.

With numerous nationally televised games and a challenging collection of opponents, Alabama fans will have plenty of opportunities to watch the Crimson Tide throughout the 2026-27 season.

Stacey Blackwood Stacey Blackwood covers college football for Heavy.com with a primary focus on the Alabama Crimson Tide football. A veteran sports writer and podcaster, his work has appeared with the USA TODAY Sports Media Group through both Roll Tide Wire and Buffaloes Wire. In addition to his writing, Blackwood is the host of “Tide Talk Live” on the Bleav Network, where he has several years of experience providing in-depth coverage of Alabama football, including recruiting, roster analysis, game previews, and postgame breakdowns. More about Stacey Blackwood

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Alabama Basketball Announces Full 2026-27 Schedule With Tipoff Times, TV Channels

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