Alabama basketball could be without freshman Tarris Bouie for a third straight game when it faces Miami on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Bouie is dealing with a lower-leg injury and is doubtful against the Hurricanes, according to Nick Kelly of AL.com. The freshman has missed Alabama’s last two games.

No. 15 Alabama and No. 17 Miami will meet in the fifth-place game of the Players Era tournament. The teams are also scheduled to play Wednesday in Coral Gables as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Nate Oats Gives Tarris Bouie Injury Update

Oats had discussed lower-leg issues for Bouie earlier this month. The 6-foot-6 freshman forward played four minutes in Alabama’s win over Seton Hall and was able to practice ahead of the Kennesaw State game, according to Emilee Smarr of The Tuscaloosa News. At the time, Oats challenged Bouie to play with more physicality, both when attacking the basket and on defense.

Friday’s update puts another opportunity for Bouie to earn minutes in doubt. If he sits, Oats will have one fewer wing available against Miami, and Bouie’s next chance to return to the floor would come in Wednesday’s rematch.

Alabama and Miami Set for Two Games in Six Days

Alabama improved to 6-1 with a 104-91 win over Kansas State on Thursday. Miami moved to 6-2 after beating Michigan 97-70. Both teams bounced back from opening-round losses to reach Friday’s fifth-place game.

The quick rematch means Alabama will get two looks at the same ranked opponent in six days, first on a neutral floor and then on Miami’s home court. For Bouie, the immediate question is whether he can play in Las Vegas. If he misses Friday’s game, his availability will be worth watching again when the teams meet Wednesday.