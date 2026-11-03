Oklahoma Basketball Suffers Historic Upset as Porter Moser Takes Blame

Oklahoma basketball suffered one of the biggest losses in 30 years to East Texas A&M, 68-64. This marked a historic win for the Lions program. The Sooners were 28.5-point favorites and lost, marking one of the biggest upsets in 30 years. This was an unexpected result that no one could have ever predicted and a horrible loss for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Basketball Lets the Game Slip Away

Getty COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – JANUARY 10: Derrion Reid #35 of the Oklahoma Sooners prepares to shoot a free throw against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Reed Arena on January 10, 2026 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Sooners had trouble taking care of the ball, with 15 turnovers in the game. They also missed 15 free throws in a game that they only lost by four, which hurt. Those are the two major categories that hurt the most and contributed mightily to their disappointing loss. The Lions made six more threes than the Sooners, as Oklahoma shot just 5/20 from the three-point line.

The overall performance was bad for Oklahoma. They missed too many free throws and could not take care of the ball. They hurt themselves with mistakes they could have prevented. Everyone expected Oklahoma to run away with this game, but they constantly allowed the Lions to stay in the game. Eventually, East Texas A&M gained all the confidence they needed to win this game.

East Texas A&M Deserves Credit

Getty COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – DECEMBER 21: Head coach Jaret von Rosenberg of the East Texas A&M Lions looks on during the first half of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena on December 21, 2025 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

East Texas A&M was picked to finish last in the Southland Conference. They were able to go on the road and win in Norman against a good basketball team. The Lions made 11 threes and got up by as many as 16 points. Even though Oklahoma was making a run to come back, the Lions stayed with it and didn’t let them take the lead. This is a major win for this program.

Bo Aldridge led all scorers with 22 points in the game, shooting 8/12 and 3/7 from three. He led East Texas A&M to an improbable upset and gave them a chance all night. He gave them belief that they could do the impossible as 28.5-point underdogs.

Porter Moser Takes Responsibility for Oklahoma Basketball Loss

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 11: Head coach Porter Moser of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first round of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 11, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Coach Porter Moser took responsibility for the disappointing loss. He apologized to the fans who had to go to the arena and watch a horrible performance by his team. This now puts a lot of pressure on Oklahoma to win their next game convincingly. They are getting bad publicity for this loss and need to right the wrong.

They now have something to prove to themselves throughout the rest of the season. The college basketball world is in shock at this loss and is now writing off the Sooners. This should have been an easy win for a 28.5-point favorite, and instead they blew it.

What’s Next for Oklahoma

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 13: Head coach Porter Moser of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Oklahoma needs to be better at taking care of the ball and making their free throws. Those were the two main things that hurt the Sooners. If they can limit their turnovers and make their free throws, they can get a couple of wins in the next few games. A loss like this is a wake-up call for a team like Oklahoma. We’ve seen teams have big losses like this and then start winning after.

Oklahoma needs to move past this loss and cleanse it from their memory. It was a bad loss that they are probably kicking themselves over. They were favorites by almost 30 points and somehow lost. Coach Moser is going to make sure that they are ready for the next game and practice the way they need to. He was very irritated after the game and in his post-game interview, as he should be.

As disappointing as this loss was, it doesn’t mean that their season is over. This is just one hiccup on the road for Oklahoma. Now it’s about how they can recover from this. They have a chance to use this as motivation and to help them for the rest of the season. Give East Texas A&M credit; they went out and won it, and for Oklahoma, it’s about how they respond now.