Memphis Stuns No. 18 Iowa State in Statement Win

The Memphis Tigers took down No. 18 Iowa State in an upset win. The game took place on November 2nd in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the Sanford Pentagon. The Tigers won by a score of 80-76, giving them the first upset of the college basketball season. Iowa State was a team that was expected to win with an experienced roster.

How Memphis Pulled Off the Upset

Getty FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 28: Tylik Weeks #4 of the Memphis Tigers goes up for a dunk in the second half against Billy Richmond III #24 of the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on October 28, 2026 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 93-81. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Iowa State made two more field goals than Memphis and shot a better percentage. The Tigers made two more free throws and five more threes, which was the ultimate difference offensively. Memphis also won the fast-break points category 14-5, which was courtesy of their seven steals. Iowa State destroyed Memphis in the paint, scoring 38 of their points there. However, the Tigers’ 45% shooting from three negated those points in the paint.

The Tigers didn’t let the Cyclones’ defensive pressure dictate the game. Many thought that Memphis would struggle dealing with Iowa State’s pressure. Instead, the guards from Memphis handled it as well as they could have. They also got a little help from the Cyclones ‘bas three point’ three-point shooting.

The Players that Made the Difference

Getty FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 28: Jayden Reid #0 of the Memphis Tigers plays defense in the second half during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on October 28, 2026 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 93-81. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Jayden Reid of Memphis led all scorers with 26 points and shot efficiently. He was 6/11 and made both of his three-point attempts. The big thing was that he was aggressive and got to the line; he shot 14 free throws and made 12 of them. Luke Almodovar added 18 points and 8 rebounds, and Rihards Vavers had 15 points. Those three carried the bulk of the scoring, which is what they needed.

Reid hit a big three down the stretch with 38 seconds left to give them a five-point lead. He also hit two big free throws with 20 seconds left to make it a six-point game. From start to finish, he made big plays and was aggressive. This was a good team win for the Tigers, who showed how good they could be this season.

What’s Next for Memphis Going Forward

Getty FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – OCTOBER 28: Head Coach Penny Hardaway of the Memphis Tigers directs his team in the second half during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on October 28, 2026 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 93-81. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

A win like this could be huge for an unranked Memphis team. This could give them confidence going forward. To win a ranked game in your first game of the season is huge. This gives Coach Penny Hardaway something to build on with this team. Reid showed what he is capable of and that he is a big-time performer. This team could emerge as a legitimate American Conference contender.

They will need a more balanced offense going forward, as opposed to three players doing the majority of the offense. They may need someone else to step up in the next game. However, they showed heart and resiliency in this game. They fought from beginning to end and never let up. This is an inspiring win for the Tigers.

This is a win that they should feel good about; they beat a really good Iowa State team. This gives hope to the Tigers fanbase and to the players. They could be onto something if they get another big win. This is a team capable of having a big year.