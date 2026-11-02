Kentucky’s Zoom Diallo Breaks Silence on Deleted Instagram Account

Zoom Diallo is meant to bring an incredible name and an awesome game to Lexington, Kentucky, as a star for the Big Blue, the Wildcats. He transferred in the offseason from the University of Washington.

His preseason wasn’t as good as some hoped, and that has raised some concern. It also seemingly has created a lot of vitriol among UK fans, who may have let Diallo hear about it through his Instagram account on social media.

On the eve of the season, an IG saga ensued with Diallo.

First, Diallo appeared to delete his Instagram.

Then, he appeared to bring it back.

Either way, Diallo is going to be crucial for Kentucky on the court. What he does or doesn’t do with his Instagram really isn’t the key point, but he’s got a lot of fans talking.

What Zoom Diallo Did On Instagram

Diallo appeared to delete his Instagram in late October.

With Zoom Diallo deactivating his Instagram account, BBN needs to support our players now more than ever. It’s never okay to send hateful words or threats towards our athletes. Do better, BBN https://t.co/e1Nl0MuAVV — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) October 29, 2026

Fans noticed that Diallo’s IG was down for at least a few days.

We have no idea why Zoom Diallo deactivated his Instagram account and these pretend morally policers are just made up a narrative about the fanbase harassing Zoom in DM’s. — Fire Mark Pope (@DoesnIt463031) October 29, 2026

Some notable presences on Kentucky basketball Twitter (now-X) had the right take on the matter.

I’ve been critical of Zoom Diallo so far through the three preseason games. However, we can’t do these two things: 1) Completely give up on him before the season actually starts. 2) Go out of your way and DM him after he played bad in an exhibition game It’s fine to be critical, but there’s clearly a line that shouldn’t be crossed. — Wam Killiams (@BBNTAT0) October 29, 2026

Zoom Diallo Breaks Silence

Diallo broke his silence on the eve of the new season, appearing to reactive his Instagram account.

He also left a little note: “lol I’m good y’all trust”

Zoom Diallo is back up with a little message via his Instagram 🔥🔥 https://t.co/bedY1b5zCw — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) October 31, 2026

Kentucky Schedule

Kentucky opens its season a day later than a lot of teams.

The Wildcats will be home on Tuesday, Nov. 3 against Manhattan.

Kentucky then hosts James Madison on Friday before heading to a neutral site in Chicago next Tuesday for its first marquee game — home against Kansas on Nov. 10.