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Kentucky’s Zoom Diallo Breaks Silence on Deleted Instagram Account

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LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 23: Zoom Diallo #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats shoots the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the exhibition at Rupp Arena on October 23, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Zoom Diallo is meant to bring an incredible name and an awesome game to Lexington, Kentucky, as a star for the Big Blue, the Wildcats. He transferred in the offseason from the University of Washington.

His preseason wasn’t as good as some hoped, and that has raised some concern. It also seemingly has created a lot of vitriol among UK fans, who may have let Diallo hear about it through his Instagram account on social media.

On the eve of the season, an IG saga ensued with Diallo.

First, Diallo appeared to delete his Instagram.

Then, he appeared to bring it back.

Either way, Diallo is going to be crucial for Kentucky on the court. What he does or doesn’t do with his Instagram really isn’t the key point, but he’s got a lot of fans talking.

What Zoom Diallo Did On Instagram

Diallo appeared to delete his Instagram in late October.

Fans noticed that Diallo’s IG was down for at least a few days.

Some notable presences on Kentucky basketball Twitter (now-X) had the right take on the matter.

Zoom Diallo Breaks Silence

Diallo broke his silence on the eve of the new season, appearing to reactive his Instagram account.

He also left a little note: “lol I’m good y’all trust”

Kentucky Schedule

Kentucky opens its season a day later than a lot of teams.

The Wildcats will be home on Tuesday, Nov. 3 against Manhattan.

Kentucky then hosts James Madison on Friday before heading to a neutral site in Chicago next Tuesday for its first marquee game — home against Kansas on Nov. 10.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Kentucky’s Zoom Diallo Breaks Silence on Deleted Instagram Account

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