UCF’s Dior Johnson Puts College Basketball On Notice

Dior Johnson’s college basketball path has been anything but simple, but through it all, one thing was never in question: his talent.

And on Monday night in UCF’s season-opening 96-95 overtime win over Florida Gulf Coast, Johnson reminded the entire country just how good he is.

Johnson’s career has proven that nothing he does one night is a given to be there the next, but for at least one night, Johnson showed the peak of his powers.

Dior Johnson Stats

Johnson played 35 minutes in the 96-95 OT win to open the season, and it would have to be considered the best game he’s ever played as a collegian.

The impressive guard dropped 41 points on 13-of-15 shooting from the floor. Johnson made all four of his 3-point attempts, and he was 11-for-15 at the line.

Johnson added two rebounds and two assists with one turnover.

Of the 41 points, 10 came in overtime as Johnson willed UCF to victory.

For those who have followed Johnson’s career closely, you’ll know this isn’t even his first stint at UCF. It’s been a winding road.

Dior Johnson Career Timeline

Johnson’s saga is quite bumpy, and it began even before college.

He was one of the most promising basketball players in New York state history, dominating varsity games as a seventh- and eighth-grader for Saugerties High School.

He briefly attended IMG Academy as a freshman, then went to Findlay Prep in Nevada.

After Findlay Prep closed, Johnson went to Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, which he left before his sophomore season began.

Johnson was expected to play at Fairfax in Los Angeles, but ended up at Mayfair High School nearby instead.

After that, Johnson went to Oak Hill Academy but didn’t play after a leg injury. He went to Centennial High School in Corona, California, but didn’t play as a junior.

As a senior, Johnson started his season at Prolific Prep in Napa before transferring to SoCal Academy.

All the while, college coaches went hard after Johnson. He committed to Syracuse in Feb. 2020 but decommitted nine months later.

In June 2021, Johnson picked Oregon. A year later, he decommitted again and instead chose Pittsburgh.

Johnson redshirted at Pitt, then was arrested for simple assault and strangulation and announced as no longer enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh.

He went to Clarendon College, a junior college in Texas, where he averaged 29.7 points per game.

Johnson was considered the top JuCo transfer and ended up at UCF.

For the Golden Knights in 2024-25, Johnson played only 7.4 minutes per game and scored 2.5 points per night.

And after that season at Central Florida, Johnson went into the transfer portal. He ended up at Tarleton State, where he put up 24.0 points per game. That sent him to the portal one more time, and he returned to UCF.

This time, Johnson will be hoping his time at Central Florida is fruitful. It’s been a long road to get here.