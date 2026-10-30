College Basketball Eligibility Crisis Grows

College basketball is starting its season soon with major eligibility issues across the country. There are hundreds of players who are involved in eligibility litigation. This situation currently has 200 lawsuits, and 424 college basketball players are involved. 362 of the players involved are men and 62 of them are women. Players’ eligibility depends on the court’s decisions and may change while the season is underway. Some players have been given a temporary injunction to be able to play, but could later find themselves ineligible.

Why College Basketball Players are Challenging the NCAA

Getty JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: Denzel Aberdeen #1 of the Florida Gators warms up before the start of the game against the Baylor Bears at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on October 18, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The NCAA implemented a new five-year eligibility rule that starts athletes’ clocks at 19 years old. This means they can get at most five years of playing in college sports. However, the NCAA deemed the high school class of 2022 ineligible for this ruling. The players from that class are now trying to fight for that extra year of eligibility. They see it as unfair because they would still be within five years.

Other players are fighting to be able to play because the NCAA ruled that anyone with some type of professional experience is ineligible. There are players from overseas who were on NBA teams but didn’t get any playing time, and they’re fighting. They feel like if they didn’t get any actual playing time, it shouldn’t matter. The ones from overseas feel like they should get their chance to play college ball if they’re still young enough, too. It’s a never-ending fight with no end in sight.

Some Notable Names

Getty SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Trey Kaufman-Renn #4 of the Purdue Boilermakers looks on during the second half of a game against the Arizona Wildcats in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 28, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Florida Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen is one of the bigger names. He was given a favorable court ruling allowing him to get a fifth year of eligibility. Some other major names are Trey Kaufman-Renn from Kansas, who was involved in the NBA draft. Darrion Williams from Texas Tech and Ven-Allen Lubin from NC State have a trial on December 14th. St. John’s Babascar Sane is only eligible through his November 9th hearing.

These are some of the major names involved in this whole situation. This shows how serious it is and how each player has a different type of problem. There will be a bunch of trials and hearings coming in the next few months. Some players may be deemed eligible and some may become ineligible.

Competitive Consequences

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on during the second half against the St. John’s Red Storm in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 22, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Not knowing whether their player is eligible or not will make it tough on the coaches. They need to somehow practice with them and also be prepared for a situation without them. The longer the season goes on, the harder it will be to adjust to a ruling of ineligibility. A lot of coaches are currently at a disadvantage, knowing that they may or may not have to adjust.

Some teams will feel unfairly treated if their player is ineligible while another player on another team is eligible. The coach of Kansas, Bill Self, has publicly questioned why this happens in similar cases. Not everyone is going to win in this situation; it’s one of those situations where some will feel cheated.

The NCAA is trying to establish a more consistent eligibility rule. With that comes a bunch of angry and upset people who feel that they should still be eligible. There will be a trial on December 14th to try to figure a lot of this out. Can college basketball have a fair and predictable season when so many eligibility decisions remain unsettled?