Villanova’s Rome Opener Could Make History

The Villanova Wildcats will be opening their season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It will be under unusual circumstances, as this game will be played in Rome. Villanova freshman center, Luigi Suigo, will be playing in his home country of Italy to start the season, which is a pretty cool thing. The 7’3″, 289-pound center will look to make a major impact in front of his country.

Villanova in Rome is Special

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Acaden Lewis #55 of the Villanova Wildcats dribbles the ball defended by Adlan Elamin #35 of the Utah State Aggies during the first half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

This game will happen on November 1st at Palazzo dello Sport. This will be a special moment for the Wildcats. According to Fox Sports, it will be the first college basketball game of consequence. Pope Leo XIV’s connection to Villanova is what made this game possible. It will be a men’s and women’s doubleheader, with the men playing early in the morning and the women playing shortly after.

It’s hard to imagine the amount of excitement going on in Suigo’s head. He gets to play his first-ever college basketball game in his country. That must be an amazing feeling, one that words could not describe. This is a good opportunity that the Wildcats have in front of them on Sunday.

A Coach with Experience

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 03: Head coach Kevin Willard of the Villanova Wildcats calls to his team during the second half of a Hall of Fame Series game against the BYU Cougars at T-Mobile Arena on November 03, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 71-66. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Having an experienced coach helps with a big game like this. The Wildcats have that experienced coach, with Kevin Willard running the show. He has been coaching for 20 years and has 359 career wins. Willard also led Maryland to the Sweet 16 in the 2024-25 season. He is a guy who will have his team ready to go and will help them realize how big this moment is.

The Wildcats must stay poised and controlled throughout the game against a good Notre Dame team. It will be a good game between two teams that are looking to have better seasons. Both teams have new rosters. Suigo could potentially have a huge role in this game. With his height and big body, he’ll be someone that not many can score on in the paint.

A Huge Opportunity for Villanova

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Devin Askew #5 of the Villanova Wildcats shoots the ball defended by Karson Templin #22 of the Utah State Aggies during the first half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

This will be a huge opportunity for Villanova and could potentially open up more chances. All eyes will be on Villanova and Notre Dame, which will give everyone- coaching staff and players more recognition. Their profiles will expand, and only good things can come from this game.

Even more so, this is a big opportunity for all of college basketball. This opens up a whole new way for teams to schedule games at the beginning of the season. This will expand the NCAA as a whole and bring in a whole new audience to the game of college basketball. This is an amazing thing that Villanova and Notre Dame are doing on Sunday.

This will be a memorable experience for the Wildcats. Players, coaches, and all will leave Rome never forgetting what they got to do. They get to play basketball in Italy for their first game of the season. That sounds pretty amazing, especially for Luigi Suigo, who gets to play in his home country. Only good things could come from an experience like this, and everyone should tune in to see what happens.