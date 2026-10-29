Providence Beats Out Baylor, Kentucky for Five-Star Center

Providence just landed its biggest recruit in years.

Five-star Lewis Uvwo committed to the Friars on Wednesday, choosing them over programs such as Baylor and Kentucky. It’s a major win for Bryan Hodgson just months into his tenure as the program’s head coach.

The big man is ranked as the number one center and seventh overall player in the class of 2027, according to 247 Sports.

Lewis Uvwo Is a Game-Changer For the Friars

There’s no understating this: Uvwo’s commitment is a major coup for Providence. Hodgson is attempting to add a major influx of talent to this Friars roster. Now, he’ll have a potential centerpiece at his disposal going forward.

Uvwo’s most appealing trait at the collegiate level is his defense. At 6’11” with a nearly 7’6″ wingspan, the center has obvious upside as a rim protector. Just as impressive, the youngster possesses a high motor and is known for extra effort plays. Quick feet should allow Uvwo to hold his own as a perimeter defender.

On the other end of the floor, Uvwo still has room to grow as a scorer. Still, elite athleticism and a knack for snagging offensive rebounds should provide a solid floor. Even if his offensive game levels out, Uvwo has clear double-double potential.

It’s not just about Uvwo’s ability as a player. His decision to pick Providence over schools like Baylor and Kentucky speaks volumes. It’s worth noting that the five-star visited the Wildcats a few weeks ago. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to change his mind. Kentucky will likely shift its attention towards another blue chip prospect, 7’5″ center Cherif Millogo.

Providence’s Future Under Bryan Hodgson

Uvwo’s decision shouldn’t come as a massive surprise. After all, Hodgson spent last season as the head coach at South Florida before taking the Friars job in May. A native of Nigeria, Uvwo now plays for Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It makes sense that Hodgson would still have a recruiting pipeline in that region.

Still, there’s no denying that PC fans are elated by Wednesday’s news. This team fell short of expectations last year, going 15-18 under former head coach Kim English. Providence has missed the NCAA Tournament in each of its past three seasons.

If Hodgson’s brief tenure at USF suggests anything, the Friars should play an exciting brand of basketball. South Florida ranked eighth in the nation in scoring, averaging 87.5 points per game. Hodgson has had success with big men before, helping Bulls center Izaiyah Nelson win American Conference Player of the Year last season.

There’s no telling how Uvwo will adjust to life in the Big East. However, his arrival on campus immediately raises expectations for Providence men’s basketball. Now it’s up to Hodgson and this Friars coaching staff to build a cohesive roster alongside their high-profile recruit.