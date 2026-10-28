Villanova Star On Watch List for Major College Basketball Award

On Tuesday, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled its 20-member watch list for the 2027 Jerry West Award. Handed out to college basketball’s top shooting guard, it’s an honor reserved for only for the nation’s elite.

Villanova’s Tyler Perkins was one name that stood out on this year’s watch list. Fresh off of a terrific junior campaign with the Wildcats, expectations are high for the youngster. What should Nova fans expect from Perkins coming into this season, and can he collect some hardware in the process?

Tyler Perkins is Villanova’s Top Option

By all measures, it was a terrific 2025-26 season for Villanova. The Wildcats finished third in the Big East, ultimately coming up short in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 64 against Utah State.

There’s no reason to think the program will take a step back this year. Head coach Kevin Willard loaded up in the transfer portal, bringing a major influx of talent to the Main Line. However, the most important piece for this roster is Perkins.

Last season, the guard led all Nova players with 13.7 points per game. In addition, he managed to pull down 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals a night. Perkins was one of four Wildcats to average double-digit points; the other three moved on this offseason. To boot, Perkins earned the 2025-26 Big East Most Improved Player award.

While there are some intriguing new scorers for Villanova, Perkins is the only big name with a year of experience in Willard’s offensive scheme. That should pay major dividends for the Wildcats this season.

Where Perkins can boost his game is with efficiency. The guard went 44% from the field and 37% from three-point range last season. Those aren’t bad numbers by any means, but there’s clearly more room for improvement. A retooled Villanova roster could give Perkins more room to operate as a shooter.

Expectations for Tyler Perkins This Season

The West Award wasn’t the only watch list Perkins garnered a mention in. He was also named to the preseason All-Big East first team earlier this month. Teammate Devin Royal was also named to the second team.

Villanova’s regular season gets started early with a matchup in Rome against Notre Dame on Sunday. This weekend’s contest gives the senior a chance to showcase his skill set in front of a nationally televised audience.

After that, the schedule gets a bit lighter for the Wildcats. Early November contests with Holy Cross, La Salle, and Rider don’t appear too difficult on paper. However, Villanova will get an opportunity against #16 Michigan and #17 Kansas later in the month during non-conference play.

Against some of the nation’s more star-studded rosters, Perkins will need to be at his best. There’s no question that Villanova’s standout scorer has talent. However, it remains to be seen if he’ll emerge as the winner of this season’s prestigious West Award.