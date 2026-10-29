LSU Basketball Could Get a Major Boost From Unexpected Ruling

LSU basketball got some big news on October 28th. A judge issued an Injunction for RJ Luiz, temporarily allowing him to play for the Tigers. This is a temporary solution, not a permanent one. This is one of many players for whom judges across the country have issued an injunction. It’s an ongoing fight between the NCAA and states all over. As of right now, Luiz will be able to play in the games coming up.

LSU Basketball Needs a Player Like Luiz

Getty BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 14: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers reacts during the first half of the exhibition game against the UCF Knights at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on October 14, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

LSU basketball opens up its season against LSU-New Orleans on November 3rd. The timing of the injunction couldn’t have come at a better time for the Tigers. This gives LSU the possibility that Luiz will be able to play in game one. He is not officially on the roster yet, but he can be by the time the first game of the season rolls around.

The news of Luiz must excite LSU fans across the world, as he will play a major part in their season. Luiz is the type of player that changes a team’s season and what is expected of them. He will hopefully be on the official roster sometime before the first game starts.

What Luiz Brings to the Team

Getty BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 14: Divine Ugochukwu #99 of the LSU Tigers dribbles the ball to the basket during the first half of the exhibition game against the UCF Knights at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on October 14, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

In his final season at St. John’s, Luiz averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.4 steals. He also shot decently from the three-point line at 33.6%. He showed the ability to score from several parts of the floor and was also able to draw a lot of fouls. He was a big part of how good St. John’s was in 2024-25.

Luiz is also a good defender, which is something the Tigers need really badly. His positioning is good, and he can stay in front of his guy without needing help. He has size and length at 6’7″ with a long wingspan. The height and wingspan combination makes it hard for players to pass around him or get by him.

The Eligibility Dispute

Getty LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – MARCH 23: A basketball branded with the NCAA logo goes through the basket before a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Louisville Cardinals in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 23, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Luiz went undrafted and signed contracts with the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics. However, he did not appear in any NBA games at all. The NCAA is arguing that by entering the NBA draft, Luiz should not be eligible to return to college basketball. He technically has professional experience, and the SEC has rules restricting players with such experience.

The judge ruled a temporary injunction despite the SEC’s rules about professional experience. They see it as he did not play a single minute in the NBA, so there isn’t any experience there. It’s a fight between the NCAA and judges that has been going on for the last couple of years. The NCAA is trying to set boundaries, while judges are allowing players to play.

A Hearing is Coming

There will be a hearing coming up on November 13th to discuss whether the temporary injunction should continue. The uncertainty of whether Luiz can play or not affects how LSU prepares for games. Even if he’s on the team temporarily, they have to practice with him there. They don’t get an actual chance to practice without him to prepare for if he’s not there. It’s a tricky situation, and I know the LSU faithful are hopeful that he’ll be on the team all season.