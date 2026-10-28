UConn Makes Major Statement In Preseason Win over Purdue

UConn earned a commanding 76-53 win over Purdue during its final exhibition match of the preseason. It might not count in the standings, but this game is a notable victory for the fourth-ranked Huskies.

UConn’s Defense Destroys Purdue

Offensively, the Boilermakers couldn’t get anything going in this one. The visitors went just two for 25 from three point range (.08%), struggling mightily from the perimeter in Hartford. From the field, Purdue only connected on 32.8% of its shot attempts.

The Huskies got off to a fast start, leading 35-20 at halftime. Even more impressive, Dan Hurley’s guys did so despite star Braylon Mullins having a middling night offensively (nine points). Connecticut didn’t let up in the slightest, continuing to cushion its lead following the break.

Freshman Colben Landrew led UConn with 15 points, followed closely by Jayden Ross with 13. Eight different members of the roster notched a bucket in this one, with 28 of the team’s points coming from the bench.

The scary thing for opposing teams? There’s room for the Huskies to get even better, at least on offense. UConn only shot 28.6% from three-point range. Even modest improvement from long distance would go a long way for this title-contending crew.

What’s Next for the Huskies?

It’s been smooth sailing for UConn this preseason, having also earned wins over Syracuse and Michigan State. Now, the real work begins for Dan Hurley and company.

UConn men’s basketball gets its schedule started on November 2nd, a home game against Gardner-Webb. Immediately after, the level of competition gets ramped up a notch. It’ll be a rematch of last season’s national championship game when Connecticut battles #16 Michigan in Boston.

Following their showdown with the Wolverines, the Huskies will take on five more ranked opponents during non-conference play. That includes marquee matchups with #5 Arizona, #2 Duke, and #3 Illinois. After that, the always-interesting Big East slate gets underway right before the new year.

If Tuesday’s game proves anything, this UConn group will be an extremely tough out for opponents. Unlike some of the nation’s other elite teams, the Huskies are capable of winning even if the shots aren’t falling. That’s without mentioning the experience littered across this roster, with several members of last season’s Final Four squad returning to Storrs.

A win over Purdue isn’t quite as impressive compared to seasons past. After all, the Boilermakers come into the new season unranked, and it’s easy to see why. Still, taking down any Big Ten foe by 23 points deserves praise. The college basketball world has to be a bit worried seeing a Dan Hurley-coached team taking care of business in dominant fashion.