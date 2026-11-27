The Arizona Diamondbacks already have one of the best catchers in baseball, Gabriel Moreno, locked in through the 2028 season.

After a season that saw Moreno win the Gold Glove, National League batting title and Silver Slugger, the Diamondbacks figured they could upgrade at the backup catcher slot.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Diamondbacks have acquired former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for utilityman Tim Tawa.

Davis is coming off a 2026 season when he played a career-high 97 games for Pittsburgh, slashing .172/.272/.313 with 10 home runs, and could certainly use a change of scenery.

Who Is New Arizona Diamondbacks Catcher Henry Davis?

The Pirates selected Davis first overall in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Louisville.

The Pirates fast-tracked Davis through the minors, making his debut in 2023. In 62 games, he would not live up to the rookie hype, slashing .213/.302/.351 with seven home runs. Pittsburgh made the mistake of moving Davis to right field, where he was terrible defensively.

He would play just 37 games in 2024, once again showing a below-average bat and catching glove. Then, in 2025, he was healthy but would slash .167/.234/.278 with seven home runs. In fact, his rookie season would prove to be his best season from an offensive perspective.

He hasn’t had a season with multiple seasons with an OPS above .600, nor a season with a OPS+ above 77. Nonetheless, his defense has improved over the past two seasons, blocking more balls and catching more base-stealers, per Baseball Savant.

And that’s exactly what the Diamondbacks needed. Moreno was the sole catcher on the roster after the 2026 season, so Arizona needed depth at the position. Entering his age-28 season, Davis may not have accomplished what many thought he would, but he still has intriguing potential. He is not a free agent until after the 2029 season.

What Does This Mean for the Team?

Arizona will use Davis as a backup to Moreno. This will more than likely mean the departure of free agent, veteran backstop James McCann, who slashed .272/.317/.444 across two seasons with the Diamondbacks.

As for Tawa, the utilityman will depart the Diamondbacks after being clearly expendable. After Arizona drafted him in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Stanford University, Tawa debuted in 2025.

In two seasons with Arizona, he slashed just .225/.287/.375 while playing all over the field. After a season that saw the Diamondbacks struggle at first base, they will lose another piece. Ildemaro Vargas has already hit free agency, leaving Tyler Locklear as the sole first baseman on the depth chart. Tawa started 45 games at first base in 2026.

However, with news that Nolan Arenado may move to first base, this certainly opens the door for the 10-time Gold Glover to take over.

This trade may not look like a winning move at the outset, but trading from an area of depth and acquiring a thin position could prove to be a good move for Arizona.