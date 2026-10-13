Diamondbacks Pitcher Leaves Contract After Injuries Ruined Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed Derek Law before this season in the hopes that he could be a key right-handed pitcher out of their bullpen.

They barely got to see whether he could be, though, and now he’s gone.

Law has elected free agency from his Arizona contract, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

That essentially means that his deal with the Diamondbacks was coming to an end, and since he ended the season in Triple-A, he can leave his contract now to start searching for a new team.

Derek Law With Diamondbacks

Arizona originally signed Law to a minor-league contract in January.

He wasn’t healthy then — he had undergone flexor tendon surgery, so he was always going to be a mid-season add to the roster, at best.

While Law was initially rehabbing, though, he had a setback, and that pushed his debut all the way back until August.

Law gave up a run the first time he pitched for Arizona, but then he threw six more outings in which he didn’t give up any runs.

He ended up allowing just the one run in 9.0 innings for a 1.00 ERA. He struck out five batters in that usage.

The Diamondbacks sure could’ve used Law more as they battled a season filled with bullpen injuries.

Despite those woes, Arizona was in the hunt for an NL Wild Card spot until the final day of the regular season.

Law, now 36, isn’t clearly a candidate to be brought back by the Diamondbacks, but he did make a solid impression in a short time, so maybe they’d consider trying to put a better season together with one another.

Derek Law Career

Derek Law was originally a ninth-round pick in the 2011 MLB Draft out of Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus — not exactly known for producing MLB players.

Law is from Pittsburgh, and he was actually drafted in the 28th round out of high school but didn’t sign.

He has since pitched for seven different MLB teams. His longest action was with the San Francisco Giants, the team that drafted him, throwing 109 games in the Bay Area with a 3.83 ERA.

Law then threw 58 games in 2019 with the Blue Jays with a 4.90 ERA.

The righty didn’t pitch in 2020, then got nine games (4.20 ERA) with the Minnesota Twins in 2021.

He split 2022 between the Tigers (4.50 ERA in 2 games) and Reds (4.08 ERA in 15 games). Law stuck in Cincinnati for 54 games in 2023 with a 3.60 ERA.

Then in 2024, Law threw 75 games for the Washington Nationals and put up a 2.60 ERA.

He missed 2025 due to injury before his return in 2026 with Arizona.

Law seems like he’ll want to keep pitching, but it’s not clear where he’ll land. Depth relief pitchers like him often take a while to sign but eventually can prove useful.