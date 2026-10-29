Nolan Arenado Nearing Major Career Change for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado may make a major career change for the team ahead of next season.

Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glover third baseman, has never played another position on the baseball diamond aside from his customary 3B. He has played 1,876 games in his MLB career at third base, plus 53 games at designated hitter.

However, that may change next year, as the Diamondbacks are considering moving the 35-year-old California native to first base in 2027.

Diamondbacks May Move Nolan Arenado to 1st base

Per Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, the team is toying with the idea of moving Arenado across the diamond next year from 3B to 1B.

“We’ve talked about Nolan playing some first base, so that might be something we take a look at,” Hazen told MLB.com.

According to the Diamondbacks GM, the move would be to help with navigating wear and tear on Arenado’s body, as he is getting into the latter years of his Baseball Hall of Fame career.

“I think it’s taken a toll on him physically a little bit. So we’re trying to be mindful of that,” Hazen said.

Per Hazen, Arenado is open to playing 1B in winter ball to help him learn the position, exhibiting his dedication to his craft.

“He wants to go play. He’s said, ‘I’ve never played winter ball, I want to go.’ And so, I was like, ‘Look, (Geraldo) Perdomo goes and plays winter ball every year for a couple weeks, and he swears that it really helps set him up for the season. So not being a pitcher and being a veteran position player, I trust that you’re gonna take care of what you need to take care of, and I don’t have an issue with it.’ I don’t know that it’s a done deal, but we were just talking about it,” Hazen said.

As well, moving Arenado to 1B could potentially help Arizona look at a bigger pool of players in free agency, as they could sign a third baseman instead of a first baseman.

“It could help us, depending on what’s out there in the market for available players, by giving us more flexibility. It opens the door for us, externally, to consider different ways to improve the team,” Hazen said.

Nolan Arenado Had a Big Year for Arizona

In Arenado’s first year in Arizona, he hit .255 with a .806 OPS and a 122 OPS+, indicating his bat was 22% above league average. He also hit 30 home runs, while being serviceable at third base.

Hazen was incredibly impressed by what Arenado did this past season, after the Diamondbacks picked him up for cheap from the St. Louis Cardinals, who dumped part of his contract on Arizona for little in return, a trade that looks genius for the Diamondbacks in hindsight.

“Incredible. He had a great year. You know, I think lost in some of the disappointment of not making the playoffs and (finishing) just out of it is some of the individual performances, like Arenado’s,” Hazen said.