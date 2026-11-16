Orioles Face Jackson Holliday Trade Choice

The Baltimore Orioles have not reached the heights they were hoping to find with their current generation of players.

As much of their roster ascended through the minor leagues, there was a ton of high-ranking prospect hype. It just hasn’t all been realized.

The Orioles’ most imposing player in 2026 was Pete Alonso — which was good in the sense that he lived up to his free agent contract, but not as good that the players around him weren’t holding up their end of the bargain.

Gunnar Henderson remains a potential franchise cornerstone, too, although he’ll be floated in trade rumors because that’s how things work with struggling teams.

The more intriguing name that might actually end up being traded this offseason? Jackson Holliday.

The former No. 1 overall pick has shown flashes of his talent but not been able to put it together consistently yet.

There’s a chance the Orioles don’t stick around to find out if he can ever figure it out.

Jackson Holliday Trade Rumor

In a new article on MLB.com, Mark Feinsand names a player from every team who could be traded this offseason.

For the Orioles, he named Holliday.

Feinsand has a specific possibility in mind, too, pointing to Ketel Marte as a reason that Holliday could be on the move.

“Baltimore president of baseball operations Mike Elias shot down the trade buzz surrounding the club’s core players earlier this month, but with the Orioles showing interest in Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte, they’re going to have to part with someone of value in that type of deal,” Feinsand writes. “Holliday hasn’t met expectations during the first two-plus seasons of his career, but he’s turning just 23 years old in December, so Baltimore isn’t going to give him away in just any trade.”

Major Risk in Ketel Marte Rumor

If the Orioles used Holliday in a trade for Marte, as Feinsand suggests above, that would come with serious risk.

Marte is on the downslope of his career and legitimately vanished for a few days in the middle of the 2026 season. He’s not getting better, and he may not even be reliable.

Holliday may have more flaws than Baltimore hoped, but he’ll also play all of next season at 23 years of age.

It’s probably not a quick fix for the Orioles, even if they wish it was. For the long haul, Holliday could very well still be worth keeping around.