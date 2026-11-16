Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson Shares Personal News With Wife Katherine Amid Trade Buzz

The Baltimore Orioles enter the offseason facing several important roster decisions. Trade speculation has surrounded the organization as it considers how to strengthen the team for 2027. Several established players have also attracted attention from clubs looking to address key positions.

Gunnar Henderson remains one of Baltimore’s most important players. The shortstop has produced elite offense, but his numbers have declined over the past two seasons. As the Orioles consider roster changes, his future is under discussion.

As the offseason progresses, Henderson’s situation remains one to watch. The 25-year-old is approaching another important stage of his career, both on and off the field.

Gunnar Henderson Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Wife Katherine Lee

Amid trade speculation, Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson shared an Instagram tribute celebrating his first wedding anniversary with wife Katherine Lee.

“Happy 1 Year Anniversary!! I love you so much and can’t wait for many more with you❤️,” Henderson wrote in his post.

The couple married in Auburn, Alabama, on November 15, 2025. They met at Auburn University in 2019, and Henderson proposed to Katherine in February 2024, after nearly five years together.

The anniversary marked the couple’s first year of marriage. Henderson’s message offered a personal glimpse during an offseason drawing attention to his baseball future.

Katherine has been with Henderson since his Auburn college days, through his rise in professional baseball to become a leading Oriole.

As Henderson celebrated away from the field, Baltimore’s offseason plans remained uncertain. He’s been linked to several teams in trade talks, but no deal is confirmed.

Orioles Face Growing Gunnar Henderson Trade Speculation Amid Offseason Uncertainty

As the Orioles consider roster changes, Gunnar Henderson has emerged as a trade candidate.

Reports and proposed scenarios link Baltimore to teams seeking an established shortstop: the Mariners, Braves, Tigers, and Giants.

The Seattle Mariners have drawn attention. “Sports Illustrated” proposed sending pitcher Logan Gilbert to Baltimore for Henderson.

Gilbert could bolster Baltimore’s rotation, while Henderson would strengthen Seattle’s infield.

Seattle may hesitate to trade a proven starter without an innings-replacement plan, and Baltimore is expected to demand a significant price for Henderson.

Henderson’s 2026 offense adds context; he hit .225/.309/.403, down from his standout 2024 season. “MLB.com” reported his bat speed fell from 76.2 mph in 2024 to 74.1 mph in 2026.

Injuries hampered Henderson in both seasons: a left shoulder impingement in 2025 and a right wrist issue in 2026. Despite his offensive decline, he still posted 3.6 FanGraphs WAR last season.

Orioles baseball operations president Mike Elias remains confident the shortstop will rebound. At the GM Meetings in Las Vegas, he said, “I fully expect he’s going to have a much better season this year.”

He said Baltimore would support Henderson’s offseason development. Trade possibilities remain unconfirmed, and the Orioles haven’t indicated they’ll move their star shortstop.