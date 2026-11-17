The Baltimore Orioles had a very disappointing 2026 season.

After entering the campaign with high hopes, Baltimore finished with a 79-82 record and fourth in the American League East.

With how this season went for the Orioles, they are expected to be busy this offseason.

Now, the Orioles have parted ways with one of their outfielders.

Baltimore Orioles Release Outfielder

The Orioles have moved on from one their outfielders, as they have released Rece Hinds.

“Baltimore Orioles released RF Rece Hinds,” MLB.com reported.

Baltimore Banner’s Andy Kostka also reported that Hinds is pursuing an opportunity to play in the KBO League.

“Orioles announced they’ve released outfielder Rece Hinds. He’ll pursue a playing opportunity in the KBO,” Kostka reporte+d on X.

Orioles announce they’ve released outfielder Rece Hinds. He’ll pursue a playing opportunity in the KBO — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) November 17, 2026

With this move, the Orioles are simply parting ways with one of their depth outfielders.

Looking at Hinds

Baltimore acquired Hinds from the Miami Marlins for cash considerations back in August.

Baltimore was the third team that Hinds played for in 2026, as he had stops with the Cincinnati Reds and Marlins.

In 25 games this season split between the three teams, Hinds posted zero home runs, six RBI, and a .143 batting average.

Hinds saw a decent chunk of his MLB action with the Orioles this campaign. In 12 games with Baltimore in 2026, he recorded a .179 batting average.

Hinds also had two home runs, 14 RBI, and a .268 batting average in 19 games this season with Triple-A Norfolk.

In 64 career MLB games over three seasons, Hinds has posted seven home runs, 20 RBI, and a .171 batting average.