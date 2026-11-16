Baltimore Orioles Announce Signing of 28-Year-Old Shortstop During MLB Offseason

The Baltimore Orioles announced they re-signed 28-year-old shortstop José Barrero to a minor-league contract, according to the team’s transactions log.

“Baltimore Orioles signed free agent SS José Barrero to a minor league contract.”

Baltimore Orioles Re-Sign Shortstop José Barrero During MLB Offseason

The Orioles first signed Barrero in July 2025. He didn’t reach the majors with Baltimore that year but re-signed with the organization on a minor-league deal last offseason.

Barrero appeared in just two games with the Orioles this past season. He went 1-for-6 with three strikeouts. The infielder hit .202/.305/.400 in 124 games at Triple-A Norfolk this year.

More About José Barrero’s Career

Barrero is a native of La Habana, Cuba. He signed a minor-league contract with the Cincinnati Reds in June 2017.

The infielder made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2020. He had a plate appearance in the 2020 postseason for Cincinnati.

Barrero appeared in 139 games with the Reds from 2020-23, posting -2.7 bWAR and a .186/.242/.255 slash line with four home runs and 32 RBI.

The Texas Rangers claimed Barrero off waivers from the Reds in March 2024. He spent the 2024 season in the Rangers’ minor-league system. He landed on the IL in July 2024, ending his season.

Barrero elected free agency following the 2024 season and signed a minor-league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Barrero appeared in 22 games with the Cardinals before being designated for assignment in June 2025. He cleared waivers and elected free agency, allowing him to sign with the Orioles.

Looking at the Baltimore Orioles’ 2026 Season

The Orioles finished the 2026 season in fourth place in the American League East with a 79-82 record.

They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 18 1/2 games.

Baltimore had a 39-42 record at home and a 40-40 record on the road in 2026.

They finished the season by winning six of their last 10 games.