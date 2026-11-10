Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow Praises Jarren Duran, Major Decision Looms

There’s no doubt that this is going to be a treacherous offseason for Boston Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow. The Red Sox need to find a way to get over the hump, having had back-to-back quick eliminations from the postseason, while also navigating a presumed lockout and protracted labor dispute.

That means that Breslow is going to need to work quickly, getting work done before the labor dispute. Once the dispute is over, he’ll have to act quickly to figure out the details in what could be a shortened season.

The Red Sox have issues on their roster, too. The lineup clearly doesn’t have enough power, and in particular power from the right-hand side of the plate. On top of that, the Red Sox have too many outfielders, which has led to questions about the future for several players, including Jarren Duran.

Boston Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow Praised Jarren Duran

At one point, Jarren Duran looked like he could become a cornerstone outfielder for the Red Sox. In 2024, he was eighth in MVP voting, leading the league in triples and doubles while playing in 160 games.

Things have gone downhill since then. In 2025, Duran was a good player, though he did see his OPS drop from .828 in 2023 and .834 in 2024 to just .774 in 2025.

2026 would only get worse. Duran had a 20/20 season for the Red Sox. He also saw his OPS drop to .627 as he struggled throughout the season at the plate. Even with that, Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow has been openly praising Duran.

“Jarren would be the first person to say his 2026 season was disappointing from a performance standpoint… but we also know what he’s capable of,” Breslow said. “We’ve seen that in ‘24 and ‘25. He’s just such a dynamic athlete and he really fits what we’re trying to build. We’re glad he’s on our roster and part of this team.” Nobody would expect Red Sox management to be openly critical of a player. In particular, a player who has been with the team for six seasons now, becoming a core member of the roster. At the same time, as long as trade rumors are floating around Duran, it makes you wonder what motivation Breslow had for his comments.

What’s Next for Red Sox OF Jarren Duran?

The Red Sox, ultimately, don’t need to move Jarren Duran. He’s still under team control and the Red Sox could offer him a new contract or go to arbitration with him.

At the same time, that’s not what most people expect. Most people expect to see Duran get traded. Still, there’s a problem there, too. Duran has flashed All-Star value, but that was just a flash two years ago. The Red Sox are going to want to get good value in return for that, but most other teams aren’t going to pay a high price for him.

Earlier in November, one NL executive was critical of the asking price for Duran. They said, “It’s almost like they’re chasing the ghosts of 2024.”

In other words, the Red Sox probably waited too long to get a good return for Duran. So, they may have to bite the bullet and take what they can get, or else run the risk of having the same problems in their outfield and lineup as a season ago by bringing him back and hoping he can become that player he briefly was.