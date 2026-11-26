It’s already been an active offseason for the Red Sox.

Boston inked a deal with Jake Bauers earlier in the winter, fortifying a lackluster lineup.

However, there’s room for improvement in this Red Sox rotation as well. Sonny Gray has departed, signing with the Twins last week.

If Boston is going to pursue a pitcher on the free agent market, there are several intriguing options worth consideration.

An MLB insider is mentioning this established veteran as a logical fit with the Red Sox next season.

Red Sox Named a Fit for All-Star Pitcher

Boston isn’t a guarantee to go after a free agent pitcher.

After all, the team wields one of baseball’s better group of frontline starters. Payton Tolle and Ranger Suarez are All-Star caliber left-handers, both coming off of stellar 2026 campaigns.

Fellow southpaw Garrett Crochet is expected to re-join this Red Sox rotation as well. The 27-year-old missed most of last season due to injury. However, he was one of the league’s elite arms during his Boston debut in 2025.

Youngster Jake Bennett impressed as well, emerging as a consistent presence out of the back end of this rotation.

Still, the fifth spot on this starting staff remains up in the air. As things stand right now, Brayan Bello would likely fill out Boston’s rotation. Given the righty’s struggles last season, that’s not the most reassuring notion for Red Sox fans.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey has pitched a few potential free agent additions.

That includes Robbie Ray, fresh off of a solid 2026 campaign. The Canadian possesses AL East experience, spending parts of two seasons in his MLB career with the Blue Jays.

Robbie Ray Stats

In 2026, split between the Giants and Padres, Robbie Ray notched a 3.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 140 strikeouts (7.6 K/9).

Granted, those numbers are a bit misleading. Ray’s 4.82 xERA suggests he was fairly fortunate. Playing most of his games at pitcher-friendly ballparks might have helped.

Still, there’s no denying Ray has proven himself at the highest level. Over his 13-year tenure, the southpaw owns a 3.90 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 1,874 strikeouts. He’s also accumulated a 101-89 career record.

During his time in Toronto, the 35-year-old won the 2021 American League Cy Young award. Ray has been named to an All-Star team twice.

Having a rotation composed entirely of southpaws isn’t common for the Red Sox. The unorthodox dimensions of Fenway Park tend to favor right-handed pitching instead of lefties.

Regardless, any arm that suppresses hard contact makes sense in the homer-happy AL East. If Ray pitches to his career stats, he’d be a valuable free agent pickup for the Red Sox.