The Boston Red Sox are coming off a volatile season that still saw them make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

That said, they got swept by the New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

Their last World Series title came during the 2018 season.

Wife Of Beloved Red Sox Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, the wife (Catherine) of Red Sox legend Jason Varitek made a heartfelt post to X.

She wrote (on November 26): “15 years ago today…. I love you @Varitek_33 ✨❤️”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@DCDeverell: “Congrats! Capt hit a game winner with you!”

@EllieBaby79: “Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple 🥂❤️”

@ShelleyHarper34: “Happy Anniversary!”

@BerryShawn: “Happy Anniversary!! ❤️”

Looking At Varitek

Varitek was picked in the 1st round of the 1994 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

He spent all 15 seasons of his MLB career with the Red Sox.

During that period, Varitek made three All-Star Games (and won two World Series titles).

Varitek last played during the 2011 season.

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox finished this past season as the third-place team in the American League East with an 87-75 record in 162 games.

They did well under new manager Chad Tracy.