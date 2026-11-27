Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has joined Tigres del Licey, the top club in the Dominican Winter League, with the aim of getting his first official action in professional baseball in nearly 19 months. The DWL club made the announcement on Friday.

Licey is chasing first place in the Dominican Winter League, while Casas faces a more personal question. Can his body finally hold up after two seasons derailed by injuries?

Casas, who has hit 45 home runs in 251 games over parts of four seasons for the Red Sox, is now officially in Licey’s winter plans, according to Matthew Pouliot of NBC Sports. No appearance for him this season had been confirmed as of Friday.

His last official game at any level came May 2, 2025, against Minnesota. He went 0-for-1 in Boston’s 6-1 victory.

At November’s GM Meetings, Casas’s debut date remained unsettled.

“We’re optimistic he’s gonna be able to compete in Winter League games,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said, as quoted by Sean McAdam and Christopher Smith of MassLive.

Born in Miami on Jan. 15, 2000, the lefty hitter was Boston’s first-round pick in the 2018 draft, 26th overall from American Heritage High School. He debuted Sept. 4, 2022.

He also played for Team USA at the Olympics, tying for the Tokyo tournament’s home run lead with three.

This is his second Licey stint. In 2022, he went 2-for-9 with five walks in three games.

Boston Red Sox’s Triston Casas: Injury History

In 2023, his best season, Casas batted .263/.367/.490 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 132 games and finished third for American League Rookie of the Year. Right shoulder inflammation cost him the final 15 games that season.

A rib injury followed in 2024. Casas missed 99 games with torn rib cartilage, according to The Associated Press, and finished with 13 homers in 63 games.

Then came the knee. Running out a grounder in that May 2025 game, Casas ruptured his left patellar tendon. His season ended after 29 games with a .182 average.

The 2026 comeback unraveled. He opened the year recovering from the knee before rib-area, abdominal and wrist trouble intervened, according to CBS Sports. Arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist followed in August. He never played an official game.

As for Casas’s ability, “I think the talent is still there,” Breslow said in November, as quoted by Hayden Bird of Boston.com. He also acknowledged uncertainty about how Casas will look after so long away from major league competition.

Triston Casas’s Boston Red Sox Future and Licey’s Legacy

The Red Sox tendered Casas a contract on Nov. 20 without settling on a salary, according to Katie Manganelli of BoSox Injection. His projected arbitration salary is $1.7 million, according to The Boston Globe.

Boston controls his rights through the 2028 season, and he has three minor league options, according to BoSox Injection.

That keeps him in the 2027 picture but guarantees no job. Willson Contreras remains under contract, and newcomer Jake Bauers is expected to primarily serve as DH, according to Rodney Knuppel of NESN. Casas isn’t expected to figure in season-opening plans, Pouliot reported, though a strong winter could draw spring trade interest.

A healthy Casas is Boston’s idea of “guys that control the zone and don’t really chase,” Breslow said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated.

Licey entered Friday 18-13, one game behind the Estrellas Orientales. The top four teams reach the round-robin playoffs.

The franchise, nicknamed “El Glorioso,” was founded in Santo Domingo in 1907. It owns a Dominican-best 24 league titles, according to Abraham Marmolejos of Acento.

Its partnership with the Dodgers began in 1972, and future Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda led Licey to the 1973 Caribbean Series crown. The Tigres won their record 11th Caribbean Series in 2023, then captured league championship No. 24 in 2024.

For now, Licey offers Casas a path to his first game action since May 2025.