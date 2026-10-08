Red Sox Legend Roger Clemens to be Honored by President Donald Trump

Legendary pitcher Roger Clemens, who made a name for himself when he came up with the Boston Red Sox, is set to earn the Presidential Medal of Freedom. President Donald Trump announced the news on Wednesday.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is considered the highest civilian honor in the United States. Its original intention was to recognize those who contributed to national interests, world peace, or who had significant cultural or other private endeavors.

Trump announced Clemens would get the award at a rally in San Antonio. The former Red Sox star was in attendance for it, and the two had previous played golf this year. That had also led to Trump advocating that Clemens go into the Hall of Fame.

That wouldn’t be the first time that Trump has made a push for a player to make the Hall of Fame, either. He had previously petitioned Commissioner Rob Manfred to remove Pete Rose from the ineligible list. That was successful, though Manfred doesn’t oversee who actually makes the Hall of Fame.

“I’m stunned, number one,” Clemens said of the announcement. “Twenty-four years, y’all, this supersedes anything I’ve done in my playing career. To get it from this man, this president, there wouldn’t be another president I’d want to get it from.”

Roger Clemens Began His Legendary Career With the Boston Red Sox

In 1983, the Boston Red Sox used a first-round pick on Roger Clemens, taking him 19th overall. It was a pick that would change the future for the Red Sox on the mound.

Clemens made his debut in 1984. By 1986, he was the best pitcher in baseball. He won the first of what would turn out to be seven Cy Young Awards. He also won the MVP that season. Along the way, he helped the Red Sox to go to the 1986 World Series. He also became the first pitcher to strike out 20 batters in 9 innings.

In total, Clemens spent 13 years of his 24-year MLB career with the Red Sox. He also won three of his Cy Young Awards in Boston. However, Clemens never did win a World Series in Boston.

Clemens ended up pitching for multiple divisional rivals of the Red Sox. That included the Toronto Blue Jays, where he won two Cy Young Awards, and the New York Yankees, where he finally won the World Series, first in 1999 and then in 2000. He also had a brief stop with the Houston Astros.

Clemens retired with 11 All-Star appearances, 7 Cy Youngs, an MVP, and two Triple Crowns. He has a 3.12 ERA in 709 career games and 4,916.2 innings pitched.

Why Clemens Isn’t in the Hall of Fame

Today, Roger Clemens is in the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame and comes around to Boston with some frequency throughout the season. He also has the stats and success to be in the Hall of Fame. After all, there’s an argument to be made he’s the single greatest pitcher baseball has seen. Still, he remains out of the Hall of Fame.

The reason why is simple, of course. Clemens is one of the most well-known PED users of the steroid era. That has kept plenty of players who many believe should be in the Hall of Fame out, due to concerns about cheating.

Clemens now won’t be eligible for consideration until at least 2031. If he fails to receive at least five votes that year from the Contemporary Baseball Era committee, he’ll become permanently ineligible. He was already rejected by the writers.