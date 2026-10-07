Chicago White Sox Make Sudden Munetaka Murakami Move Before Game 3 vs. Guardians

The Chicago White Sox have been the story of the MLB postseason so far after sweeping the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series and now sitting just one win away from sweeping the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

At the forefront of the team’s success and attention has been Japanese slugger and fan favorite Munetaka Murakami, who’s in his first MLB season after coming over from Japan.

He was named an All-Star in his first season and has helped lead Chicago to within one win of its first ALCS appearance since 2005.

White Sox Make Sudden Murakami Move

Ahead of Game 3 at 4 p.m. ET, White Sox manager Will Venable revealed his starting lineup and made a sudden lineup move involving Murakami.

In every game this postseason, Murakami has hit in the cleanup spot. On Wednesday, however, Venable decided to make an interesting change, moving the slugger up to the No. 3 spot while batting Miguel Vargas second and Sam Antonacci in his usual leadoff spot.

Here’s the full White Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “White Sox 10/7 S. Antonacci DH M. Vargas 3B M. Murakami 1B K. Teel C C. Meidroth 2B T. Peters CF B. Montgomery RF R. Grichuk LF C. Montgomery SS S. Newcomb SP.”

White Sox 10/7 S. Antonacci DH

M. Vargas 3B

M. Murakami 1B

K. Teel C

C. Meidroth 2B

T. Peters CF

B. Montgomery RF

R. Grichuk LF

C. Montgomery SS S. Newcomb SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 7, 2026

Looking at Murakami’s First MLB Postseason

If playing in Japan did one thing for Murakami, it’s that he certainly doesn’t waver in big-time moments.

He’s adapted extremely well to MLB, and this postseason, he’s logged 16 at-bats across the four games he’s played. Murakami has recorded four hits, one home run, three RBIs, two runs and one walk.