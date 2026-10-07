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Chicago White Sox Make Sudden Munetaka Murakami Move Before Game 3 vs. Guardians

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American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 05: Munetaka Murakami #5 of the Chicago White Sox hits a Single during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 05, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox have been the story of the MLB postseason so far after sweeping the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Series and now sitting just one win away from sweeping the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.

At the forefront of the team’s success and attention has been Japanese slugger and fan favorite Munetaka Murakami, who’s in his first MLB season after coming over from Japan.

He was named an All-Star in his first season and has helped lead Chicago to within one win of its first ALCS appearance since 2005.

White Sox Make Sudden Murakami Move

Ahead of Game 3 at 4 p.m. ET, White Sox manager Will Venable revealed his starting lineup and made a sudden lineup move involving Murakami.

In every game this postseason, Murakami has hit in the cleanup spot. On Wednesday, however, Venable decided to make an interesting change, moving the slugger up to the No. 3 spot while batting Miguel Vargas second and Sam Antonacci in his usual leadoff spot.

Here’s the full White Sox lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “White Sox 10/7 S. Antonacci DH M. Vargas 3B M. Murakami 1B K. Teel C C. Meidroth 2B T. Peters CF B. Montgomery RF R. Grichuk LF C. Montgomery SS S. Newcomb SP.”

Looking at Murakami’s First MLB Postseason

If playing in Japan did one thing for Murakami, it’s that he certainly doesn’t waver in big-time moments.

He’s adapted extremely well to MLB, and this postseason, he’s logged 16 at-bats across the four games he’s played. Murakami has recorded four hits, one home run, three RBIs, two runs and one walk.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Chicago White Sox Make Sudden Munetaka Murakami Move Before Game 3 vs. Guardians

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