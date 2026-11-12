Ex-Guardians Top-100 Prospect Signs Free Agent Deal With Braves

The Cleveland Guardians couldn’t ever quite get the most out of Tyler Freeman.

He was a high-ranking prospect coming through the Cleveland system, ranking in the top-100 for multiple major publications in multiple years.

Freeman was versatile, eventually able to play infield and outfield, while also being a contact hitter with solid bat speed and foot speed.

It just never quite worked in Cleveland, though, which resulted in Freeman being moved to the Colorado Rockies.

Injuries more than anything else ruined Freeman’s time in Denver, and now he has a new team.

On Thursday, it was reported that Freeman has signed with the Atlanta Braves. MLB.com’s Thomas Harding was one of the reporters on the news:

Tyler Freeman With Guardians

Cleveland originally drafted Freeman in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The young right-handed bat didn’t move too rapidly through the system, but he caught the eyes of prospect rankers for multiple seasons before his MLB debut in 2022.

He hit .247 in his debut season across 24 games with three doubles and a steal.

In 2023, Freeman got 64 games at the MLB level and hit .242 with seven doubles, four homers and 5-for-5 stealing bases.

Freeman got his most Cleveland games in 2024 and batted .209 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, and 11 steals in 17 attempts. He also graded out above-average defensively that season after moving mostly to centerfield.

Tyler Freeman Since Guardians

The Guardians went through the 2025 offseason with Freeman, but on March 22, 2025, they traded him to the Rockies for Nolan Jones — ironically, two close friends after Jones had originally risen through the Cleveland system with Freeman.

Freeman had a strong 2025 season at the plate for the Rockies. He hit .281 with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 steals in 27 attempts.

His 2026 season was tougher as he dealt with injuries, declining to a .247 average in 79 games with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 6-for-10 stealing bases.

At this point, the Braves are just taking a chance on Freeman, who is likely happy to have a contract in hand before the lockout hits on Dec. 1. He’ll have to prove himself in spring training, but his bat-to-ball skills and defensive versatility should help his cause.