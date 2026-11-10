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Why Guardians’ Parker Messick Didn’t Win Rookie of Year Over Kevin McGonigle

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 03: Parker Messick #77 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Parker Messick was one of the best pitchers in the American League this year.

The Cleveland Guardians‘ left-handed pitcher was so good that he’s a finalist for the AL Cy Young award.

Despite that, Messick didn’t win Rookie of the Year in the AL.

Instead, the award went to Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle.

It was a tough beat for Messick, who likely got the short end of the straw for being a pitcher in this race.

We’ve got more details here.

AL Rookie of the Year Voting Totals

American League Division Series: Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians - Game One
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 03: Parker Messick #77 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after pitching against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Voters could each cast places 1st through 5th on a ballot, and the points added up as an inverse — with a first-place vote worth seven points, then four for second, three for third, two for fourth and one for fifth.

These are the voting results in the AL:

Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Points
Kevin McGonigle (Tigers) 28 2 204
Parker Messick (Guardians) 2 25 2 1 122
Payton Tolle (Red Sox) 12 6 6 54
Munetaka Murakami (White Sox) 2 7 2 6 39
Carter Jensen (Royals) 4 9 1 31
Chase DeLauter (Guardians) 1 2 4 5 23
Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays) 1 4 6 17
Tristan Peters (White Sox) 2 1 4 12
Walbert Ureña (Angels) 1 2
Sam Antonacci (White Sox) 1 2
Travis Bazzana (Guardians) 1 2
Henry Bolte (Athletics) 1 1
Dylan Beavers (Orioles) 1 1

Messick clearly was the second-favorite for the award. He got two first-place votes and 25 second-place votes.

Notably, Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter also got a second-place vote.

Messick just was overwhelmed in the first-place votes by McGonigle.

Why Kevin McGonigle Beat Parker Messick

Kevin McGonigle
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 31: Kevin McGonigle #7 of the Detroit Tigers looks on as he walks off the field during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on August 31, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

The reality when it comes to awards like this, much like with the MVP, is that it’s tough to give it to a player who is on the field once every five days compared to an every-day player like the shortstop McGonigle.

Messick was truly, at worst, the third-best pitcher in the AL this season.

McGonigle, though, was a standout middle infielder from the start of the year who got the job done at the plate, in the field and on the base paths.

There’s no shame for Messick in finishing in second place to McGonigle. If anything, it speaks to how strong this rookie class was.

On that table above, there’s a handful of names who might’ve won AL Rookie of the Year in a different season. This time around, they happened to all be competing for one award.

Messick’s special season isn’t diminished by missing on Rookie of the Year. McGonigle deserved it, too.

And the lefty probably won’t be bothered a whole lot by it, anyway. He’s getting married on Sunday.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Why Guardians’ Parker Messick Didn’t Win Rookie of Year Over Kevin McGonigle

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