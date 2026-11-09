Guardians Will Pay Underused Pitcher $7.4 Million in 2027 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians generally do not give out big contracts. Their salary situation is a lot less hefty than almost every other team in MLB.

There’s one contract that’ll be worth watching in the 2027 season, though, and that’s Tanner Bibee.

A year ago, there would’ve been no doubts going forward about Bibee. He was on his way to being the Guardians’ 2026 Opening Day starter, and he’d been reliable since climbing through Cleveland’s minor league system to reach the majors.

Now, though, things feel like they’ve changed with Bibee. He wasn’t in the playoff rotation, and although the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays went six games, Bibee didn’t get into a single one of them.

That puts his future role with Cleveland in question, at least a little bit. And it makes his contract a focus because on a team filled with small deals, Bibee has a little bit of heft to his.

Tanner Bibee Contract

Bibee is in the midst of an extension he signed early in his career with Cleveland that bought out his arbitration years.

So for the 2027 season, Bibee will make $7.4 million.

That number rises to $10.4 million in 2028.

And the dollar figure to really watch for Bibee arrives in 2029, when his contract will pay him $21.4 million.

Given what we know about the Guardians, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them try to move off his deal at some point between now and then.

Tanner Bibee’s Role

While Bibee didn’t pitch in the ALCS despite being on the roster, it’s hard to see him not being in the Guardians’ five-man rotation to start the 2027 season.

He won’t be the Opening Day starter. Either Parker Messick or Gavin Williams will get that gig.

But with Foster Griffin going to free agency, there’s no reason Bibee can’t be somewhere in this rotation, and the Guardians will likely need him to be solid over the course of a long season.

Bibee’s contract also makes him a guy the Guardians certainly should make use of while they’re paying him more than most of their roster.

Eventually, they’ll have to decide what Bibee’s future looks like in Cleveland. It would be a surprise if anything changed for Bibee in this offseason, though.