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Cleveland Guardians Announce Signing of 26-Year-Old During Offseason

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American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game One
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on prior to game one of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 12, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It’s been an underwhelming MLB offseason so far, but there have been plenty of minor transactions.

On Monday morning, the Cleveland Guardians announced the signing of a 26-year-old left-handed pitcher.

Cleveland Guardians Sign LHP Antoine Kelly

New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Antoine Kelly #62 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after his first strikeout in his MLB debut during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

The Guardians signed southpaw Antoine Kelly to a minor-league contract, the Guardians announced on X.

Via the Guardians’ Player Development X account:

We have signed LHP Antoine Kelly to a Minor League contract.

#GuardsBall

Looking at LHP Antoine Kelly

Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Antoine Kelly #75 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Kelly in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wabash Valley College in Illinois.

The Brewers traded Kelly and second baseman Mark Mathias to the Texas Rangers for right-hander Matt Bush in Aug. 2022.

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Antoine Kelly #14 of the National League pitches during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game against the American League at Dodger Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Rangers designated Kelly for assignment in July 2024. The Colorado Rockies claimed him off waivers,

Kelly spent the rest of the 2024 season and the entire 2025 season with the Rockies before electing free agency.

Texas Rangers Photo Day
GettySURPRISE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Antoine Kelly #70 of the Texas Rangers poses for a portrait during photo day at Surprise Stadium on February 20, 2024 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Last November, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kelly to a minor-league deal.

In June, the Dodgers traded Kelly to the Chicago Cubs for cash.

New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Antoine Kelly #62 of the Chicago Cubs (R) reacts with Miguel Amaya #9 after his first strikeout in his MLB debut during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field on July 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Sage Zipeto/Getty Images)

Kelly made his MLB debut with the Cubs in late July.

In his lone big-league outing, Kelly allowed just one walk with one strike out over 1 1/3 no-hit innings.

Looking at the Cleveland Guardians’ 2026 Season

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Six
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 19: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians speaks to this team on the pitching mound during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Despite having one of the worst overall offenses in baseball during the regular season, the Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record due to elite pitching and timely hitting.

The Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series after trailing 0-2. Then, Cleveland lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series in six games.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Cleveland Guardians Announce Signing of 26-Year-Old During Offseason

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