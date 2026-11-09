Cleveland Guardians Announce Signing of 26-Year-Old During Offseason

It’s been an underwhelming MLB offseason so far, but there have been plenty of minor transactions.

On Monday morning, the Cleveland Guardians announced the signing of a 26-year-old left-handed pitcher.

Cleveland Guardians Sign LHP Antoine Kelly

The Guardians signed southpaw Antoine Kelly to a minor-league contract, the Guardians announced on X.

Via the Guardians’ Player Development X account:

We have signed LHP Antoine Kelly to a Minor League contract.

#GuardsBall

Looking at LHP Antoine Kelly

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Kelly in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wabash Valley College in Illinois.

The Brewers traded Kelly and second baseman Mark Mathias to the Texas Rangers for right-hander Matt Bush in Aug. 2022.

The Rangers designated Kelly for assignment in July 2024. The Colorado Rockies claimed him off waivers,

Kelly spent the rest of the 2024 season and the entire 2025 season with the Rockies before electing free agency.

Last November, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kelly to a minor-league deal.

In June, the Dodgers traded Kelly to the Chicago Cubs for cash.

Kelly made his MLB debut with the Cubs in late July.

In his lone big-league outing, Kelly allowed just one walk with one strike out over 1 1/3 no-hit innings.

Looking at the Cleveland Guardians’ 2026 Season

Despite having one of the worst overall offenses in baseball during the regular season, the Guardians won the American League Central with an 85-77 record due to elite pitching and timely hitting.

The Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox in the American League Division Series after trailing 0-2. Then, Cleveland lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series in six games.