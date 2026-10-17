Guardians Make Unusual Tickets Decision for ALCS Games 4, 5 After Rainout

The Cleveland Guardians are the hottest ticket in town on the shores of Lake Erie, but tickets are officially on an interesting track this weekend after a rainout on Friday night.

The Guardians were supposed to host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday night, but rain resulted in a postponement.

Game 4 is now slated to be played on Saturday, and Game 5 will be on Sunday — which had previously been scheduled as an off day.

The tickets that fans had for Friday night’s scheduled Game 4, though, won’t work for Saturday’s newly scheduled Game 4. Cleveland has made an alternate decision.

Guardians Tickets for ALCS Games 4, 5

The Guardians had to make a choice once Game 4 was postponed on Friday night.

They could either let fans keep tickets to their scheduled game number — 4 or 5 — despite those games now happening on different games than they were initially scheduled.

Or they could let the fans who had Saturday tickets keep Saturday tickets — just now for Game 4 instead of Game 5 — and give fans who had Friday night tickets the first opportunity to move their tickets to Sunday’s Game 5, from their Friday Game 4.

The Guardians went with the latter.

Guardians Make Unusual Ticket Decision

This isn’t a situation that comes up all that often, but one ticket analyst on social media writes that it’s a move the St. Louis Cardinals made 20 years ago but that he hasn’t found since.

Guardians ticket holders who bought tickets for tonight’s Game 4 will now have their tickets reassigned to Game 5 on Sunday instead. Meanwhile, fans with tickets for tomorrow’s Game 5 will now attend Game 4. I can’t recall another instance in recent playoff history where a postponement resulted in ticket holders swapping to different game numbers in the series. Can anyone recall this happening before? — TicketData Keith (@kapkap42) October 17, 2026

That account also notes that with the way ticket prices have fluctuated on the resale market, some fans ended up with a bargain:

This could turn out to be quite the bargain for fans who bought tickets shortly before first pitch tonight; get-in price got down to $77 at 7:08PM ET tonight…but is now back up to $220 for the Sunday rescheduled game, of course those $77 tickets are still valid. We will see where prices are tomorrow after the dust settles. — TicketData Keith (@kapkap42) October 17, 2026

There will be fans who are inconvenienced by this, but the Guardians have to work in conjunction with Major League Baseball to reschedule these games, and then the team has to make the ticketing decision.

They already had Thursday’s Game 3 move up from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. to avoid potential inclement weather. Mother Nature is not being kind to the ticket plans for this series.

But with the Guardians up 2-1 and two wins from the World Series, all of their fans will hope they keep winning anyway.