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Guardians Make Unusual Tickets Decision for ALCS Games 4, 5 After Rainout

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: A general view of a tarp covering the field prior to game four of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 16, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians are the hottest ticket in town on the shores of Lake Erie, but tickets are officially on an interesting track this weekend after a rainout on Friday night.

The Guardians were supposed to host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday night, but rain resulted in a postponement.

Game 4 is now slated to be played on Saturday, and Game 5 will be on Sunday — which had previously been scheduled as an off day.

The tickets that fans had for Friday night’s scheduled Game 4, though, won’t work for Saturday’s newly scheduled Game 4. Cleveland has made an alternate decision.

Guardians Tickets for ALCS Games 4, 5

The Guardians had to make a choice once Game 4 was postponed on Friday night.

They could either let fans keep tickets to their scheduled game number — 4 or 5 — despite those games now happening on different games than they were initially scheduled.

Or they could let the fans who had Saturday tickets keep Saturday tickets — just now for Game 4 instead of Game 5 — and give fans who had Friday night tickets the first opportunity to move their tickets to Sunday’s Game 5, from their Friday Game 4.

The Guardians went with the latter.

Guardians Make Unusual Ticket Decision

This isn’t a situation that comes up all that often, but one ticket analyst on social media writes that it’s a move the St. Louis Cardinals made 20 years ago but that he hasn’t found since.

That account also notes that with the way ticket prices have fluctuated on the resale market, some fans ended up with a bargain:

There will be fans who are inconvenienced by this, but the Guardians have to work in conjunction with Major League Baseball to reschedule these games, and then the team has to make the ticketing decision.

They already had Thursday’s Game 3 move up from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. to avoid potential inclement weather. Mother Nature is not being kind to the ticket plans for this series.

But with the Guardians up 2-1 and two wins from the World Series, all of their fans will hope they keep winning anyway.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Guardians Make Unusual Tickets Decision for ALCS Games 4, 5 After Rainout

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