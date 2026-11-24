ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 12: Manager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on prior to game one of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 12, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The deal is worth $17.5 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
“Left-hander Kris Bubic and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “The 2025 All-Star heads to one of the best pitching organizations in baseball on a big one-year number. First on the agreement was @bnicholsonsmith.”
Left-hander Kris Bubic and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The 2025 All-Star heads to one of the best pitching organizations in baseball on a big one-year number. First on the agreement was @bnicholsonsmith.
Looking at New Cleveland Guardians Left-Handed Pitcher Kris Bubic
Bubic, 29, has seven years of big-league experience.
The Kansas City Royals selected the southpaw with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Stanford.
He made his big-league debut in 2020.
Bubic came up as a starter. He made just three appearances in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned in late 2024 and pitched out of Kansas City’ bullpen.
Bubic returned to the Royals’ rotation in 2025. That season, he represented the Royals in the All-Star Game and posted a 2.55 ERA with 116 strikeouts over 20 starts.
He landed on the IL in late July 2025 with a left rotator cuff strain, ending his season.
An elbow injury kept Bubic to just nine starts with the Royals this year. Kansas City traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the season. He made five regular-season appearances out of the Dodgers’ bullpen. He also had two postseason outings for the Dodgers.
Throughout his career, Bubic has posted a 4.10 ERA with 500 strikeouts over 526 2/3 innings.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Cleveland Guardians Sign All-Star Pitcher During MLB Offseason