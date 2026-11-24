The Cleveland Guardians are signing an All-Star pitcher.

According to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Guardians have signed left-hander Kris Bubic to a one-year deal.

Cleveland Guardians Sign Left-Handed Starting Pitcher Kris Bubic During MLB Offseason

“Kris Bubic and the Guardians are in agreement on a one-year deal per sources,” Nicholson-Smith wrote on X.

The deal is worth $17.5 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

“Left-hander Kris Bubic and the Cleveland Guardians are in agreement on a one-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X. “The 2025 All-Star heads to one of the best pitching organizations in baseball on a big one-year number. First on the agreement was @bnicholsonsmith.”

Bubic relies on five pitches:

Low-90s four-seamer (41.4%)

Mid-80s changeup (20.5%)

Low-80s sweeper (16.8%)

Low-90s sinker (12.8%)

Mid-80s slider (8.5%)

Looking at New Cleveland Guardians Left-Handed Pitcher Kris Bubic

Bubic, 29, has seven years of big-league experience.

The Kansas City Royals selected the southpaw with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Stanford.

He made his big-league debut in 2020.

Bubic came up as a starter. He made just three appearances in 2023 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned in late 2024 and pitched out of Kansas City’ bullpen.

Bubic returned to the Royals’ rotation in 2025. That season, he represented the Royals in the All-Star Game and posted a 2.55 ERA with 116 strikeouts over 20 starts.

He landed on the IL in late July 2025 with a left rotator cuff strain, ending his season.

An elbow injury kept Bubic to just nine starts with the Royals this year. Kansas City traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the season. He made five regular-season appearances out of the Dodgers’ bullpen. He also had two postseason outings for the Dodgers.

Throughout his career, Bubic has posted a 4.10 ERA with 500 strikeouts over 526 2/3 innings.