While the MLB world was reacting to the New York Mets’ $450 million signing of Tarik Skubal, the Cleveland Guardians were doing some much smaller business.

On Monday, they signed right-handed pitcher Jairo Iriarte.

His deal is a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training, according to MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins.

Iriarte has pitched in the major leagues before, but he isn’t a household name, so we’ll break down here what you need to know about the Guardians’ newest pitcher.

Who is Jairo Iriarte?

Jairo Iriarte is a 24-year-old pitcher from Venezuela.

He’ll turn 25 on December 15.

Iriarte is a big fella, standing 6-foot-4 and officially listed at 240 pounds.

He has spent time in the organizations of both the San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox prior to coming to Cleveland’s system.

Jairo Iriarte Stats

Iriarte has been a professional pitcher since his age-17 season, when he debuted in the Dominican Summer League in the Padres’ organization.

He made it to Single-A in 2021 and spent all of 2022 at that level.

In 2023, Iriarte climbed to Double-A for the first time.

He made his MLB debut in 2024 with the White Sox before he had even pitched at Triple-A.

Iriarte then spent the 2025 season with Triple-A Charlotte and split 2026 between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham.

In his six MLB appearances in 2024 with the White Sox, Iriarte had a 1.50 ERA — allowing one earned run in six innings of work. He struck out six batters, but he did walk eight.

His Triple-A debut season in 2025 didn’t go particularly well. Iriarte had a 7.24 ERA in 35 outings that included 48 strikeouts and 37 walks in 46.0 innings.

The 2026 season was better, though. Iriarte put up a 2.66 ERA in 28 outings at Triple-A and a 2.28 ERA in 17 outings at Double-A.

Across the two levels, he struck out 64 and allowed just 28 walks in 64.1 innings — a massive improvement in his walk rate.

The Guardians likely saw that growth in Iriarte’s command and thought they could tap into the things he does well. There’s real potential for Cleveland to have uncovered a sleeper bullpen gem here.