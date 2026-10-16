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What Time is Guardians Game Tonight? MLB Clarifies ALCS Game 4 First Pitch vs. Rays

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Walls #6 of the Tampa Bay Rays tags out Brayan Rocchio #4 of the Cleveland Guardians at second base during a stolen base attempt in the fifth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Guardians continue to have their start time moved around for the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Potential for inclement weather on the shores of Lake Erie has resulted in multiple moves — as well as what happened in the NLCS contributing to some changes, as well.

Game 3 on Thursday was moved up five hours to a 1 p.m. first pitch to beat storms coming later in the day.

That worked out well, as it was a beautiful afternoon in Cleveland — and the Guardians took advantage in an impressive win buoyed by Petey Halpin’s home run to go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Guardians and Rays are due to play Game 4 on Friday, but there’s been a bit of confusion on the start time.

What Time is the Guardians’ Game Tonight?

First pitch of ALCS Game 4 between the Guardians and Rays is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

Major League Baseball did initially still show a 6:10 p.m. start in a release that they sent out on Friday morning.

But they quickly realized their error and ensured everyone knows it’ll be 8:08 p.m. in Cleveland when the game gets underway.

Why Did Guardians-Rays Game 4 Time Change?

This time change doesn’t actually have to do with the weather.

It has to do with the fact that the NLCS is already over.

The original schedule had the ALCS on Friday at 6 p.m. ET and the NLCS at 9 p.m. ET.

But then the Milwaukee Brewers went and swept the Los Angeles Dodgers, ending the series in four games, with the final game on Thursday night.

That means there is no NLCS to be played, so MLB is happy to move the Guardians-Rays game into primetime.

Cleveland Weather Forecast

It has the potential to be a rainy day in Cleveland.

However, it actually looks like it might be clearest right around first pitch.

The chance of precipitation drops a bunch by about 7 p.m. ET, and it might be clear for a few hours to get the ballgame in.

The 8 p.m. start does indeed work out to be the best chance of getting this game played — even if its placement has just as much to do with MLB’s television schedule.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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What Time is Guardians Game Tonight? MLB Clarifies ALCS Game 4 First Pitch vs. Rays

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