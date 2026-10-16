What Time is Guardians Game Tonight? MLB Clarifies ALCS Game 4 First Pitch vs. Rays

The Cleveland Guardians continue to have their start time moved around for the ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Potential for inclement weather on the shores of Lake Erie has resulted in multiple moves — as well as what happened in the NLCS contributing to some changes, as well.

Game 3 on Thursday was moved up five hours to a 1 p.m. first pitch to beat storms coming later in the day.

That worked out well, as it was a beautiful afternoon in Cleveland — and the Guardians took advantage in an impressive win buoyed by Petey Halpin’s home run to go up 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Guardians and Rays are due to play Game 4 on Friday, but there’s been a bit of confusion on the start time.

What Time is the Guardians’ Game Tonight?

First pitch of ALCS Game 4 between the Guardians and Rays is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

Major League Baseball did initially still show a 6:10 p.m. start in a release that they sent out on Friday morning.

But they quickly realized their error and ensured everyone knows it’ll be 8:08 p.m. in Cleveland when the game gets underway.

UPDATE, MLB clarifies, 1st pitch set for 8:08 p.m. for #Rays-#Guardians ALCS Game 4 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 16, 2026

Why Did Guardians-Rays Game 4 Time Change?

This time change doesn’t actually have to do with the weather.

It has to do with the fact that the NLCS is already over.

The original schedule had the ALCS on Friday at 6 p.m. ET and the NLCS at 9 p.m. ET.

But then the Milwaukee Brewers went and swept the Los Angeles Dodgers, ending the series in four games, with the final game on Thursday night.

That means there is no NLCS to be played, so MLB is happy to move the Guardians-Rays game into primetime.

Cleveland Weather Forecast

It has the potential to be a rainy day in Cleveland.

However, it actually looks like it might be clearest right around first pitch.

The chance of precipitation drops a bunch by about 7 p.m. ET, and it might be clear for a few hours to get the ballgame in.

⚾️☔️ I’m cautiously optimistic in CLE despite a ton of rain today. My preferred forecast model shows the only dry’ish time of the day is roughly around gametime. Here are my thoughts on @PropFinderApp https://t.co/268PVImPSa — Kevin Roth (@KevinRothWx) October 16, 2026

The 8 p.m. start does indeed work out to be the best chance of getting this game played — even if its placement has just as much to do with MLB’s television schedule.