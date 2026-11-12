Astros’ Yordan Alvarez & Wife Monica Share Personal Moment After Historic Feat

Yordan Alvarez had one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2026. After an injury-disrupted campaign the previous year, the designated hitter returned to the lineup and produced consistently throughout the regular season.

Alvarez appeared in a career-high 158 games, helping the Astros reach their 10th postseason in the past 12 years. His performance also placed him among the league’s leading hitters. The 29-year-old finished the season with a .316 batting average and 42 home runs, putting himself in contention for several major individual honors.

The MLB Awards ceremony in Las Vegas provided another opportunity to recognize the Astros star’s comeback. Alvarez’s season had already attracted attention because of the numbers he produced after missing significant time in 2025.

Monica Alvarez Celebrates Yordan Alvarez’s Five Awards

Yordan Alvarez’s wife, Monica Alvarez, shared a heartfelt Instagram message after the Astros slugger returned home with five major awards from the 2026 MLB Awards ceremony.

“Coming home with 5 awards what an amazing year! What an amazing guy! So incredibly proud of you baby 😘,” Monica wrote.

Her message celebrated a season in which Alvarez collected five individual honors.

He won the American League Hank Aaron Award, the Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award, All-MLB First Team honors, the AL Comeback Player of the Year Award, and the Rod Carew American League Batting Title.

The awards capped Alvarez’s difficult 2025 campaign, in which he played just 48 games after fracturing his right hand on May 2 and suffering a season-ending left ankle sprain on September 15.

The injuries limited his availability and kept him out of the lineup. He responded in 2026 by appearing in 158 games, the most in a single season of his career.

His Comeback Player of the Year recognition reflected that return. Alvarez also became only the second Astros player to win the award, joining former teammate Justin Verlander, who received it in 2022.

The five honors also included his first career batting title. It was the third time an Astros hitter had won the AL batting crown, following Jose Altuve’s three titles and Yuli Gurriel’s 2021 achievement.

Yordan Alvarez’s Numbers Explain His Award-Winning Season

Alvarez’s 2026 statistics show why he collected so much recognition. He finished with a .316 batting average, a .432 on-base percentage and a .601 slugging percentage. His 1.033 OPS led all Major League hitters.

The Astros designated hitter also recorded 42 home runs, 106 RBIs, 34 doubles and 109 walks across 158 games.

He led the majors in batting average, on-base percentage, and OPS, becoming the only qualified hitter to finish with an OPS above 1.000.

Alvarez’s performance ended Shohei Ohtani’s five-year streak as Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award winner.

Ohtani won each of the previous five seasons before Alvarez took the award in 2026.

Alvarez beat Yankees star Aaron Judge for the American League Hank Aaron Award, chosen by fans, Hall of Famers, and past winners to honor the league’s top hitter.

Though he fell short of the Triple Crown, trailing in home runs and RBIs, Alvarez won the batting title and led baseball in on-base percentage and OPS.

Alvarez’s awards haul may not be complete.

He was also named a finalist for the 2026 American League Most Valuable Player Award, with the winner yet to be announced in the provided information.

For now, Monica’s message celebrated a season in which Alvarez returned from injury and established himself as one of baseball’s most productive hitters.