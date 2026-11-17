The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim sit in a difficult spot. While billionaire Stan Kroenke has agreed to buy the team, the official announcement has not yet been made. Angels fans, for the better part of a decade, dreamed of the day when Arte Moreno would turn the keys over to anyone with a functioning bank account and the ability to make cogent baseball decisions. At the same time, the franchise’s location in the second-largest American market should increase interest.

From a baseball standpoint, the Angels need players that can immediately contribute. One possible solution could be wrangling a trade for Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. Former Anaheim slugger Mark Trumbo believes the 30-year-old could use a change of scenery.

Jarren Duran triples will never get old. He just takes this lineup to another level when he’s clicking. Now rocking a 9-game hitting streak. https://t.co/62AmDtldxQ — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 22, 2025

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The Reward

In Duran, the Angels would acquire a 30-year-old left fielder who ranks among the league’s fastest players. He’s stolen at least 20 bases for the past four consecutive seasons. On top of that, his 32 triples are the most in 2024. If the ball hits the wall or rolls in that direction, Duran will get into third gear, turning a double into a stand-up triple.

In recent years, he’s added a measure of power, with 57 home runs in the last three years. Duran will beat out slow grounders with ease. The Angels need a table setter at the top of the lineup. As a team, Anaheim stole just 93 bases last year, failing 27 times. Meanwhile, Trumbo’s concerns reside on the outside.

The Risk

Trumbo, who played four seasons for the Angels and made an All-Star team, believes that Duran could be worth a gamble, despite the risk.

“I will not defend his actions, but I do know that he’s had mental health struggles.”

In 2022, Duran publicly disclosed that he attempted suicide, going as far as to have a chambered rifle and a released trigger. For context, last season, Duran used an obscene gesture towards a fan who used his mental health to heckle him.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had another incident with a fan after shouting back at a heckler during Saturday’s win over the Yankees. https://t.co/HYogShNUN5 — Boston.com Red Sox News (@BDCSox) June 28, 2026

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Two years before that, the left fielder used a homophobic slur aimed at a fan. The risk comes in asking whether the team can provide Duran with the support to address his issues in a productive atmosphere that fosters healing and change. Despite the questions, Trumbo sees advantages.

A change of scenery for Jarren Duran? So-Cal is calling… ☀️😎 @MTrumbo44 sees the upside in a player who can be “a very dynamic, excellent athlete” when everything clicks. https://t.co/7waQDhORgC — HaloTerritory (@HaloTerritory) November 9, 2026

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The Upside

Duran, in Trumbo’s eyes, provides an immediate upgrade.

“Very talented player. A name I haven’t given a ton of consideration to. But, when he’s right, he’s a very dynamic, excellent athlete…I’m hearing a much higher floor…I would like to see more of how his defense rates,

Duran plays all three outfield positions, with center field being his best spot. His .997 fielding percentage is by far his best defensive metric. Plus, at Fenway Park, left field stands just 310 feet from home with a 37-foot wall. In addition, Duran flashes a strong throwing arm, leading the league in assists in 2024. Placing him in center field would allow the Angels to move franchise cornerstone Mike Trout to either left or right, potentially extending his playing days.

The Red Sox could still get a good prospect for Jarren Duran https://t.co/uPB5SGboXQ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) November 17, 2026

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In order to acquire Duran, the Red Sox would probably ask for a mid-tier prospect and a pitcher, two things that the Angels could part with. With Kroenke’s money, the Angels could build a winner. The question remains whether Duran could be the start of the new era.