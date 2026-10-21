Angels Make Kurt Suzuki News Announcement

The Los Angeles Angels made a news announcement about manager Kurt Suzuki on Wednesday, announcing that he is out as the team’s manager.

Suzuki, who only managed one season with the Angels, was on a one-year contract with an option year for 2027.

Instead of picking that option up, the Angels declined it, letting go of Suzuki after leading the team to a poor 62-100 record this past season.

Angels Make Statement on Kurt Suzuki

In a team statement, the Angels announced they have let Suzuki go.

“The Angels announced that the Club has declined the option in Kurt Suzuki’s contract and, in coordination with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, will search for a new manager and coaching staff for the 2027 season,” the statement read.

Angels interim general manager John Mozeliak also shared a statement about parting ways with Suzuki as the team’s manager, while noting he has been offered to stay with the club as a special assistant.

“As we look toward 2027 and beyond, I have had thoughtful conversations internally and with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s leadership about the future of Angels Baseball and the direction of our organization. Those conversations have shaped the decision to seek a new manager and coaching staff for the 2027 season. Kurt has earned tremendous respect in our clubhouse, and I’ve seen firsthand how much he cares about our players. I do not believe our record this year was a true reflection of his abilities as a manager. I’m pleased we were able to offer Kurt a role to stay on as a special assistant, where his knowledge of our players and his perspective would continue to be valuable to the organization. I would also like to thank the entire coaching staff for their professionalism and hard work throughout a very difficult season. We value their expertise and have offered some members of the staff positions within the organization,” Mozeliak said.

Angels Have New Ownership

After 23 years of owning the Angels, Arte Moreno sold the team to Stan Kroenke’s Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. With new ownership in place, Suzuki had to know that there was a good chance that he could get let go, which is exactly what has happened here.

With Kroenke not afraid to spend, look for the Angels to conduct a thorough search for the team’s next manager and potentially attract a big-name candidate to come to Los Angeles and help try to turn this franchise around.