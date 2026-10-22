Los Angeles Angels Announce Release of Shortstop Amid MLB Playoffs

The 2026 World Series is almost here.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will be at American Family Field in Milwaukee before the series moves to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., for Games 3 through 5.

Before the World Series, the Los Angeles Angels quietly announced the release of a young shortstop in the organization.

Los Angeles Angels Announce Release of Young Shortstop in Organization

The Angels released young shortstop Jose Santana, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“DSL Angels released SS Jose Santana.”

Looking at Recently Released Los Angeles Angels Shortstop Jose Santana

The Angels signed Santana to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2025.

He has spent his entire professional career in the Dominican Summer League.

Santana, 18, appeared in 41 games for the DSL Angels last year and 17 this year.

Over his two seasons with the DSL Angels, Santana hit .093/.340/.093 with 10 singles, no extra-base hits, 36 walks, 10 RBI, five stolen bases and 41 strikeouts in 150 plate appearances.

Santana was born on April 25, 2008, in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.

He bats and throws right-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Looking at the Los Angeles Angels

The Angels finished the season in last place in the American League West with a 62-100 record.

Long-time owner Arte Moreno recently agreed to sell a controlling interest in the team.

Los Angeles also recently announced that Kurt Suzuki won’t be returning as manager in 2027.

Additionally, the organization is looking for a head of baseball operations after dismissing Perry Minasian in June.