ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 09: A detail view of Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim hats and gloves during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 9, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Looking at Recently Released Los Angeles Angels Shortstop Jose Santana
The Angels signed Santana to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2025.
He has spent his entire professional career in the Dominican Summer League.
Santana, 18, appeared in 41 games for the DSL Angels last year and 17 this year.
Over his two seasons with the DSL Angels, Santana hit .093/.340/.093 with 10 singles, no extra-base hits, 36 walks, 10 RBI, five stolen bases and 41 strikeouts in 150 plate appearances.
Santana was born on April 25, 2008, in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.
He bats and throws right-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Looking at the Los Angeles Angels
The Angels finished the season in last place in the American League West with a 62-100 record.
Long-time owner Arte Moreno recently agreed to sell a controlling interest in the team.
Los Angeles also recently announced that Kurt Suzuki won’t be returning as manager in 2027.
Additionally, the organization is looking for a head of baseball operations after dismissing Perry Minasian in June.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Angels Announce Release of Shortstop Amid MLB Playoffs