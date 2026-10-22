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Los Angeles Angels Announce Release of Shortstop Amid MLB Playoffs

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ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 09: A detail view of Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim hats and gloves during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 9, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Series is almost here.

Game 1 of the Fall Classic between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday.

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Workout Day
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: First baseman Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will be at American Family Field in Milwaukee before the series moves to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., for Games 3 through 5.

Before the World Series, the Los Angeles Angels quietly announced the release of a young shortstop in the organization.

Los Angeles Angels Announce Release of Young Shortstop in Organization

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GettyST. LOUIS, MO – JULY 28: St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak looks on from the stands during a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on July 28, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Angels released young shortstop Jose Santana, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

“DSL Angels released SS Jose Santana.”

Looking at Recently Released Los Angeles Angels Shortstop Jose Santana

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GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 04: A customized USA 250 hat of the Los Angeles Angels is displayed in the dugout prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 04, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/Getty Images)

The Angels signed Santana to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2025.

He has spent his entire professional career in the Dominican Summer League.

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GettyANAHEIM, CA – APRIL 02: A detail of the hat and glove of a member of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim during the Angeles Home Opener against the Texas Rangers on April 2, 2007 at Angeles Stadium in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Santana, 18, appeared in 41 games for the DSL Angels last year and 17 this year.

Over his two seasons with the DSL Angels, Santana hit .093/.340/.093 with 10 singles, no extra-base hits, 36 walks, 10 RBI, five stolen bases and 41 strikeouts in 150 plate appearances.

Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
GettyANAHEIM, CA – JUNE 27: The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim leave their caps and gloves on the steps of the dugout during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Angels Stadium on June 27, 2007 in Anaheim, California. The Royals defeated the Angels 1-0. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Santana was born on April 25, 2008, in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic.

He bats and throws right-handed. He is six feet, one inch tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Looking at the Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 27: Zach Neto #9 of the Los Angeles Angels high fives Jose Siri #28 of the Los Angeles Angels after his two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

The Angels finished the season in last place in the American League West with a 62-100 record.

Long-time owner Arte Moreno recently agreed to sell a controlling interest in the team.

Los Angeles also recently announced that Kurt Suzuki won’t be returning as manager in 2027.

Additionally, the organization is looking for a head of baseball operations after dismissing Perry Minasian in June.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Angels Announce Release of Shortstop Amid MLB Playoffs

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