There are a lot of eyes on the big-spending MLB teams as the pivotal December 1 potential lockout date inches closer and closer. One MLB team that is undergoing new ownership and a team worth keeping an eye on is the Los Angeles Angels.

It has been 11 straight losing seasons in Southern California for the Angels. They have not been very competitive in Mike Trout‘s prime years. Now, they can add Zach Neto’s name to that list of star players who are playing out the string in Los Angeles.

However, a new ownership, headed by Stan Kroenke, could have times changing for the Angels. Whether that ends up being reality or not remains to be seen. You can bet Los Angeles is going to make some big moves by their standards this winter. They have to think big this winter. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report had a bold prediction that would be a big splash for the Angels.

Los Angeles Angels Predicted To Sign Brandon Lowe

Some of the big-name free agents are off the board. One remains, and that is Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe. Second base has been a position of need for the Angels and Lowe would fill that big need. Reuter predicted Lowe inking a four-year, $92 million contract this offseason.

“With new ownership set to take over, the Angels should have additional motivation to snap an ugly run of 11 straight losing seasons, and upgrading the lineup around Zach Neto and Mike Trout should be their top priority,” wrote Reuter.

“They used six different starting second basemen in 2026, and no one started more than 57 games at the position, so there is no one standing in the way of an outside addition.”

Using six different second basemen in one year is mind-blowing. It really is. There is no consistency with Neto up the middle. That isn’t good. Signing Lowe would solve a big need at second.

Not only would Lowe be an upgrade defensively, but he would also add some much-needed pop to the lineup.

“The 32-year-old had a 121 OPS+ with 35 home runs for the Pirates in 2026 to win NL Silver Slugger honors, and he has been one of baseball’s best offensive second basemen throughout his career,” wrote Reuter.

Los Angeles Angels Looking To Be Competitive in Winnable AL West

Let’s not beat around the bush. The American League West Division is one that is winnable next season. The Houston Astros won it with an 81-81 record in 2026. The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers were knocking on the door. There is no reason, with some big offseason moves, why the Angels can’t be in the mix in 2027.

Lowe, who was traded to the Pirates last offseason as part of a three-team trade that included the Astros, is coming off a career year. He slashed .260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs and 96 RBIs. He had a 5.3 WAR and won a Silver Slugger Award.

However, it appears that Lowe and Pittsburgh are moving on. This would be a risky move by the Angels, but one they need to take a chance on to compete next season with Trout and Neto.